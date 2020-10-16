Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 16: Three Bucs Questionable for Sunday

The Buccaneers are potentially going into their Battle of the Bays matchup with the undefeated Green Bay Packers healthier than they've been in a while. No Bucs players were ruled out for Sunday's game and only three players were listed as questionable. One of those questionable players is cornerback Carlton Davis, though. As Tampa Bay's top corner, he's a big part of the secondary's efforts, especially when it comes to containing a now-healthy Davante Adams, who returns for the Packers following their bye week. The defense in general will get a huge test going against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and they'll need all their defensive pieces to win that chess match.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Tom Brady should have most, if not all, of his offensive weapons available come 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Running back Leonard Fournette is also questionable but wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be playing, along with running back LeSean McCoy, who missed last week's game in Chicago. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been battling a shoulder injury, also participated fully in Friday's practice.

The Packers are also healthy after having last week off but did downgrade linebacker Za'Darius Smith from a full participant on Thursday to limited on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game along with Rashan Gary.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DL Khalil Davis (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Full Participation

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Full Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation

Packers

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DL Montravius Adams (neck) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Rashan Gary (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Kevin King (quadriceps) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Devante Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee) – Full Participation

LB Krys Barnes (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Kenny Clark (groin) – Full Participation

TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion) – Full Participation