Panthers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report Oct. 11: Shaquil Barrett Listed as Questionable

The Buccaneers have released their final injury report after practicing in London today.
Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:
Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) - Did Not Participate - Out
G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate - Out
ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate - Out
T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out
WR Chris Godwin (hip) – Full Participation
RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable
WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out
DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation
T Josh Wells (not injury related) – Full Participation
S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Limited Participation - Questionable
OLB Shaquil Barrett (oblique) - Limited Participation - Questionable
Panthers
LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – Full Participation
LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – Full Participation
CB Donte Jackson (groin) – Limited Participation - Questionable
DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – Did Not Participate - Out
T Greg Little (concussion) – Did Not Participate - Out
TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – Full Participation - Questionable
RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – Full Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – Full Participation
LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – Did Not Participate - Out
QB Cam Newton (foot) – Did Not Participate - Out
S Eric Reid (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable
LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable
G Trai Turner (ankle) – Did Not Participate - Out
Dennis Daly - Limited Participation - Questionable
*Bold indicates change in status from previous day