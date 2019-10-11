Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Panthers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report Oct. 11: Shaquil Barrett Listed as Questionable

The Buccaneers and Panthers released their final injury report of Week Six.

Oct 11, 2019 at 02:51 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IR2019

The Buccaneers have released their final injury report after practicing in London today.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) - Did Not Participate - Out

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate - Out

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate - Out

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out

WR Chris Godwin (hip) – Full Participation

RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation

T Josh Wells (not injury related) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Limited Participation - Questionable

OLB Shaquil Barrett (oblique) - Limited Participation - Questionable

Panthers

LB/DE Mario Addison (rest) – Full Participation

LB/DE Brian Burns (wrist) – Full Participation

CB Donte Jackson (groin) – Limited Participation - Questionable

DB Natrell Jamerson (foot) – Did Not Participate - Out

T Greg Little (concussion) – Did Not Participate - Out

TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) – Full Participation - Questionable

RB Christian McCaffrey (back) – Full Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (knee) – Full Participation

LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle) – Did Not Participate - Out

QB Cam Newton (foot) – Did Not Participate - Out

S Eric Reid (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable

LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable

G Trai Turner (ankle) – Did Not Participate - Out

Dennis Daly - Limited Participation - Questionable

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

Related Content

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round. 
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team's second walk-through practice of the week. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 15 players on their first practice report of Week 18. 
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice 

The Bucs' safety practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.
news

Buccaneers-Jets injury Report Dec. 31: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans Questionable

Wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans are both questionable for Sunday's game in the Meadowlands, while starting outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.
Advertising