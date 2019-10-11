Panthers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report Oct. 11: Shaquil Barrett Listed as Questionable

The Buccaneers have released their final injury report after practicing in London today.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Zack Bailey (foot/ankle) - Did Not Participate - Out

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate - Out

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate - Out

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out

WR Chris Godwin (hip) – Full Participation

RB T.J. Logan (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - Out

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation

T Josh Wells (not injury related) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Limited Participation - Questionable