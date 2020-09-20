Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in their Week Two matchup with Carolina, while the Panthers will play without stout defensive tackle Kawann Short

Sep 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Inactive Report 2020 graphic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had already downgraded wide receiver Chris Godwin to out on Sunday, so it was no surprise that he was among the team's seven inactives on Sunday. There were no other surprises on the list, either, as Godwin is the only Buccaneer to be held out due to injury.

The Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Two contest at Raymond James Stadium. After increasing their game day roster to 55 players with the practice squad elevations of wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end Tanner Hudson, the Bucs named seven players inactive to get down to 48 active players for the game. The Panthers elevated one player from the practice squad, giving them 54 for Sunday, and kept eight offensive linemen active, which means they had to name six inactives to get down to 48 active players.

Tight end Antony Auclair, who has a calf injury, was placed on injured reserve on Friday, so there were no other Buccaneers considered questionable or doubtful for Sunday's game. Wide receiver Mike Evans returned to full practice on Friday and is ready to play against the Panthers, which is particularly good news given Godwin's absence. Last year, Godwin and Evans finished second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL in receiving yards per game.

Carolina will be without three players in Week Two due to injuries, including one starter on each line. Defensive tackle Kawann Short is unable to go due to a foot injury while left guard Dennis Daley will miss a second straight game because of an injured ankle. Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has also been ruled out due to a concussion. Last week, the Panthers played veteran Michael Schofield in Daley's spot, and the team has indicated that Zack Kerr will step into the starting lineup in place of Short.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • OLB Cam Gill
  • WR Chris Godwin
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • WR Tyler Johnson
  • CB Parnell Motley
  • G Aaron Stinnie

Godwin is out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

  • QB Will Grier
  • G Dennis Daley
  • DE Yetur Gross-Matos
  • DE Shareef Miller
  • DT Kawann Short
  • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Daley, Gross-Matos and Short are out due to injury.

Related Content

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active

QB Jameis Winston and T Donovan Smith, both questionable on Friday's injury report, have been cleared to play Sunday and they'll be joined by the recently-promoted John Franklin and Jaydon Mickens
Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns
news

Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns

Donovan Smith's starts streak ended at 77 last week but his inactive streak will end at one as he is back in action on Jameis Winston's blind side in Week 16
Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends
news

Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends

After starting the first 77 games of his career, left tackle Donovan Smith will sit out Sunday's contest due to ankle and knee injuries, putting Josh Wells in that critical position on Jameis Winston's blind side
Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared
news

Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared

Rookie CB Jamel Dean will suit up on Sunday despite a shoulder injury suffered in Week 13 but G Alex Cappa is out, with Earl Watford filling in at right guard
Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Nassib, Pierre-Paul Good to Go
news

Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Nassib, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Buccaneers' outside linebacking corps will be close to full strength with Carl Nassib and Jason Pierre-Paul cleared to play despite missing practice time during the week
Bucs-Falcons Inactives: Carl Nassib Makes His Return
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: Carl Nassib Makes His Return

The Buccaneers' edge-rush rotation will regain some depth in Week 12 as OLB Carl Nassib is back after missing most of three games with a groin injury
#93 Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives: Carlton Davis Returns to Action

Tampa Bay's defense will get starting CB Carlton Davis back after a two-game absence, but the visiting Saints will be without their top corner, Marshon Lattimore
#93 Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
news

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives: Howard and Brate Set to Start

O.J. Howard returns to the Bucs' offense after missing two games and he'll be joined by Cam Brate, who had been limited by a ribs injury…Tampa Bay will not have OLBs Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson
#93 Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
news

Bucs-Seahawks Inactives: Alex Cappa Returns

The Buccaneers' original offensive line is intact again as RG Alex Cappa has returned from a forearm fracture and RT Demar Dotson is active despite his hamstring ailment
#93 Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
news

Bucs-Titans Inactives: Jason Pierre-Paul Will Play

Pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was activated from the NFI list on Saturday and he'll be back in action on Sunday as one of the Bucs' 46 active players in Tennessee
#93 Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives: Four Bucs Out but Jamel Dean Returns

The Bucs have five players out due to injury for Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, including starting OL Demar Dotson and Alex Cappa, but rookie CB Jamel Dean is back in action

Advertising