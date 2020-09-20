Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had already downgraded wide receiver Chris Godwin to out on Sunday, so it was no surprise that he was among the team's seven inactives on Sunday. There were no other surprises on the list, either, as Godwin is the only Buccaneer to be held out due to injury.

The Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Two contest at Raymond James Stadium. After increasing their game day roster to 55 players with the practice squad elevations of wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end Tanner Hudson, the Bucs named seven players inactive to get down to 48 active players for the game. The Panthers elevated one player from the practice squad, giving them 54 for Sunday, and kept eight offensive linemen active, which means they had to name six inactives to get down to 48 active players.

Tight end Antony Auclair, who has a calf injury, was placed on injured reserve on Friday, so there were no other Buccaneers considered questionable or doubtful for Sunday's game. Wide receiver Mike Evans returned to full practice on Friday and is ready to play against the Panthers, which is particularly good news given Godwin's absence. Last year, Godwin and Evans finished second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL in receiving yards per game.

Carolina will be without three players in Week Two due to injuries, including one starter on each line. Defensive tackle Kawann Short is unable to go due to a foot injury while left guard Dennis Daley will miss a second straight game because of an injured ankle. Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has also been ruled out due to a concussion. Last week, the Panthers played veteran Michael Schofield in Daley's spot, and the team has indicated that Zack Kerr will step into the starting lineup in place of Short.