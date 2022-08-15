Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday’s preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

Aug 15, 2022 at 02:02 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate (1)

The first round of cuts is looming but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the week with an addition to the roster, signing former Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird on Monday. The Buccaneers had a spot open on the 90-man roster after placing running back Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

Formerly an undrafted free agent out of California in 2019, Laird played in 37 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons, starting four of them. He started last season on Miami's practice squad before being promoted back to the active roster, then spent the final month of the campaign on injured reserve after suffering an MCL injury. Laird became a free agent in March when the Dolphins chose not to extend the qualifying offer that would have made him a restricted free agent.

Laird (6-0, 205) has logged 76 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown while adding 36 catches for another 289 yards. He saw his most extensive action as a rookie, starting four of the 15 games in which he played, carrying 62 times for 168 yards and catching 23 passes for 204 yards. A former walk-on at Cal, he ran for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Monday's pair of moves kept the Buccaneers' running back depth at five players and the overall roster at the camp limit of 90. The team will need to trim that roster to 85 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the same day it travels to Nashville for a pair of joint practices and a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Barner was heading into his 10th NFL season and his third in Tampa. He split time in 2020 and 2021 between the active roster and the practice squad, appearing in nine games, primarily as a return man. He returned 19 punts for 122 yards and seven kickoffs for 167 yards in that span.

Related Content

news

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

news

Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buccaneers added another player to their tight end mix on Friday, signing second-year man Bug Howard and waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter…In addition, G Sadarius Hutcherson was activated from PUP

news

Julio Jones Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, the NFL's active leader in receiving yards and another potentially potent target for Tom Brady

news

Bucs Add Kyle Rudolph to Offensive Arsenal

On the eve of training camp, the Buccaneers rounded out their tight end room with a potential three-down player in veteran Kyle Rudolph, who has nearly 5,000 career receiving yards

news

Bucs Waive TE Codey McElroy

TE Codey McElroy, who has had several long stints on Tampa Bay's practice squad, was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday, leaving the Bucs with six tight ends on the roster for the start of training camp on Wednesday

news

Otton Deal Complete Bucs' Rookie Signings

The Buccaneers now have all of their 2022 draft picks signed as fourth-round TE Cade Otton inked his first NFL contract on Sunday

news

Bucs Sign Logan Hall, Put Two on PUP List

The Buccaneers are down to one unsigned draft pick after second-round DL Logan Hall inked his first NFL deal on Saturday…The team also put rookie CB Don Gardner and first-year G Sadarius Hutcherson on the active/PUP list

news

Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

With the punting baton likely passing to fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda, the Buccaneers have released veteran punter Bradley Pinion after three seasons with the team

news

Punter Jake Camarda Signs Rookie Deal

Tampa Bay now has six of its eight 2022 draft picks under contract after fourth-round selection Jake Camarda inked his four-year rookie deal on Thursday

news

Second-Rounder Luke Goedeke Inks Rookie Deal

The Buccaneers have signed guard Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, to his first NFL contract and now have only three remaining unsigned rookies

news

Bucs Sign Akiem Hicks to Fortify Defensive Front

The Buccaneers addressed a key depth concern on Tuesday, signing former Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to join a rotation up front that includes Vita Vea, Will Gholston and rookie Logan Hall

Advertising