Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have ruled out just two players in advance of their Divisional Round matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Ronald Jones is sideline again and wide receiver Breshad Perriman is dealing with a hip injury and did not practice all week.

The bigger question has been the health of the Bucs' offensive line after both center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered ankle injuries last week against the Eagles. Both practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, with Head Coach Bruce Arians specifying they only participated in individual drills. The team didn't want to risk anything incidental like them getting tripped in team drills so they were held out of that portion. It's a good sign and certainly in the right direction of both playing on Sunday.

The Bucs will need all the help they can get against a very formidable Rams defense, including a physical front that includes not only Aaron Donald now, but also Von Miller.

However, the same can be said for the Buccaneers' defense, which boasts one of the best front sevens in the league. All original 11 starters will take the field together for the first time since Week One, provided cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, dealing with some personal matters, do indeed play. He's officially listed along with Jensen and Wirfs as questionable.

The Bucs aren't the only ones dealing with offensive line injuries, either. The Rams ruled out left tackle Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp. Running back Buddy Powell is also doubtful.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (foot) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

T Josh Wells (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

Rams

S Taylor Rapp (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

WR Brandon Powell (ribs) – Limited Participation

ILB Troy Reeder (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Ben Skowronek (back) – Limited Participation