Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 21: Tanner Hudson Ruled Out, Ali Marpet Doubtful

The Buccaneers once again held practice at night on Saturday in order to prepare for their appearance on Monday Night Football as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams. The last practice report of the week listed tight end Tanner Hudson as the only player ruled out for the Bucs.

Left guard Ali Marpet has been battling concussion symptoms and participated in Saturday night's practice in a limited capacity. He's officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game. Also of note is that the Bucs will be without Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Chiurco, Speed and Conditioning Coach Roger Kingdom and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Chad Wade for Monday's game.

The Rams also have an offensive lineman with the same designation as Brian Allen did not practice for the second straight day.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – OUT

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

S Mike Edwards (quadriceps) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Rams

OL Brian Allen (knee) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

DL Michael Brockers (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DL Aaron Donald (not injury related) – Full Participation

OLB Terrell Lewis (illness) – Did Not Participate