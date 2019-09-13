Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Panthers 14

The Bucs won the toss to start their Thursday Night matchup with the Carolina Panthers and elected to receiver. Though the first play of the game was a 22-yard completion by quarterback Jameis Winston to wide receiver Chris Godwin, the Bucs would stall, going three-and-out behind a big tackle for loss of running back Peyton Barber by the Panthers' Luke Kuechly.

The ensuing punt was fumbled by Carolina and quickly picked up, but not before allowing the Bucs time to get down the field and pin the Panthers at their own 10-yard line. Carolina moved down the field before a couple of big stops in the run game brought up fourth-and-one. Newton took off and tried to lunge for it but safety Jordan Whitehead stopped him short. The spot was challenged by the Panthers but the call ultimately stood, giving the Bucs the ball back at midfield halfway through the first quarter.

Following the challenge, the field was cleared due to inclement weather in Charlotte. After a 27-minute delay, the two teams resumed play. The Bucs got as far as the Carolina 22 before being stopped short. The field goal unit came on and booted a 40-yarder to give the Bucs the first lead of the game, 3-0, with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers kicked off the next drive with a 44-yard completion to wide receiver Curtis Samuel from Newton. Though Tampa Bay would allow Carolina into the red zone, the defense wouldn't break, stopping the Panthers on the 14-yard line. Carolina would settle for a 32-yard field goal to even the score at 3 apiece with just under three minutes to go in the first.

The Bucs would be stopped on their next drive following a too-many-men on the field penalty that turned third-and-1 into third-and-6, which they would not convert. However, Carolina muffed the ensuing punt resulting in the Panthers having to start at their own 22-yard line.

The Carolina drive wouldn't go very far following back-to-back penalties that brought up third-and-20. Rookie outside linebacker Anthony Nelson swatted down Newton's attempt at a screen, forcing the Panthers to punt.

Tampa Bay's drive stuttered with a false start penalty on first down followed by a tackle for loss of running back Ronald Jones that brought up second-and-17. The Bucs were hit with another false start penalty and then a sack, forcing the Bucs to punt.

After a 39-yard punt return, the defense again held the Panthers to just a field goal. Kicker Joey Slye gave Carolina their first lead of the game, 6-3, with 8:26 remaining in the half.

The Bucs came up empty on their next drive but the defense returned the favor as the Panthers traded a punt right back.