Rapid Reaction: Giants 32, Buccaneers 31

The New York Giants won the toss to start the game and elected to defer. It's just as well, Head Coach Bruce Arians likes getting the first possession. It worked out well this time as the Bucs put together a 5:41 drive that went down the field for a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. It was the first time the Bucs scored on their opening possession since Week 14 of last season against the Saints at home. Kicker Matt Gay missed the extra point, but the Bucs still took a 6-0 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.

The Giants would get as far as the Bucs 18-yard line before they were stopped short. It was a drive in which New York running back Saquon Barkley was rendered ineffective, getting just two yards on four carries. Still, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones moved the ball down the field through the air, aided by a circus-like one-handed catch by tight end Evan Engram. It wouldn't be enough to get into the end zone though and the Giants settled for a 36-yard field goal attempt which was good, cutting the Bucs' lead to 6-3 with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

The Bucs' next drive was jolted by a short pass to running back Ronald Jones from Winston. Jones took the ball 41 yards down the field to set Tampa Bay up in enemy territory. Another big completion, this time to tight end O.J. Howard set up first-and-goal for the Buccaneers. They'd again punch it on a pass to Evans. Gay unfortunately missed his second extra point of the day after it was blocked to leave the score 12-3 in favor of the Bucs just before the expiration of the first quarter.

New York was helped on their next drive by a pass interference call on the Bucs on third down. After a near-sack on the next third-down, Jones was able to evade the pressure and fire off a 19-yard pass to Barkley. It set up a first-and-goal for the Giants and on second-and-7, Jones took a designed run straight into the end zone.