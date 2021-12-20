Rapid Reaction: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

The Buccaneers, in a change of pace, won the toss to begin the game and elected to defer, putting the defense on the field first. It was a short-lived possession for the New Orleans Saints behind a second-down tackle for loss of running back Alvin Kamara that pitted quarterback Taysom Hill and the Saints with a third down and 11. They would not convert and ended up punting away their first series.

Tampa Bay's offense got a scare on first down when at first it looked like quarterback Tom Brady had been intercepted by New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The referees ultimately ended up ruling it an incomplete pass and the Bucs continued their first drive. Unfortunately, they'd suffer nearly the same fate and would end up punting away their first possession from their own 41 with 10:17 left in the first quarter.

Thanks to a 40-yard pass from Hill to wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the Saints were able to get well into Buccaneer territory on their next drive. But the defense stood up behind yet another tackle for loss, this time of running back Mark Ingram, and forced the Saints to settle for a 39-yard field goal. New Orleans took a 3-0 lead with 5:44 remaining in the first.

A third down sack of Brady by Saints defensive end Cam Jordan meant the Bucs would again punt. After a big return by Easop Winston, New Orleans would begin their next possession at their own 43.

The next New Orleans' drive spanned eight plays and 40 yards, ultimately ending like their last one did: settling for a field goal. Despite another long completion to Callaway, the Bucs' defense was able to mitigate the damage again as New Orleans took a 6-0 lead with 14:55 left in the second quarter.

The two teams would trade punts on the next two series. Godwin went down in the Bucs' possession on what looked like a game-ending hit but miraculously, he jogged off the field under his own power and was seen running up and down the sidelines trying to jog it off minutes later. The defense then made quick work of getting New Orleans off the field, putting the ball back in the hands of the Bucs' offense at near midfield after the Saints' punt from deep in their own territory.

Unfortunately, the short field wouldn't yield any results as the Bucs were forced to try for a 45-yard field goal. Kicker Ryan Succop missed the kick and the score remained 6-0 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

The Bucs' defense once again got off the field in a hurry, forcing the Saints punt with 3:37 to go in the first half. The Tampa Bay offense returned to the field, this time without both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who were announced to have knee and hamstring injuries, respectfully. Godwin was ruled questionable to return while Evans was doubtful.

Brady started the next drive on a handoff to Fournette from the Bucs' 18-yard line. It would ultimately end the way each drive before had ended: in no point for the Bucs. With 42 seconds left, the Saints took back over at their own one-yard line thanks to some special teams heroics but two plays later the two teams would head to the locker room with the Saints clinging to a 6-0 lead.

The Bucs didn't start the first half with a bang, either, punting away their first possession after the announcement came that both Evans and Godwin were ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Saints took back over at their own 32-yard line with 12:08 to go in the third quarter. Fortunately, they wouldn't get anywhere behind a third-down hurry on the first series by both outside linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaq Barrett. New Orleans punted the ball right back and the Bucs' offense would start their next drive on their own 22 with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter.

In fact, the second half would start with four-straight punts before the Bucs' offense would be faced with a fourth-and-two at the Saints' 36-yard line and go for it. They wouldn't convert, turning the ball over on downs with 5:55 to go in the third quarter.

The defense would again hold up their end of the bargain, forcing yet another three-and-out. It gave the ball right back to the Bucs' offense and after getting into New Orleans territory, Brady would fumble the ball on a third-down scramble, surrendering the ball back to the Saints at their own 14.

The defense again forced the New Orleans punt after just three plays. Unfortunately, the Saints would return the favor and the Bucs punted with 12:09 remaining in the game.

This time, the next possession would result in some points for the Saints. They got as far as the Bucs' 32-yard line before settling for another field goal. Kicker Brent Maher hit the 42 yarder to make the score 9-0 with 7:28 to go in the game.

Another three-and-out for the Bucs' offense as Brady was sacked on third down for a loss of 10. Punter Bradley Pinion would punt from his own 15 and the ball would travel to the Saints' 46, where they'd take back over with 6:35 remaining in the game.

New Orleans traded a punt right back thanks to another three-and-out forced by the defense. A great punt would pin the Bucs' offense at their own three-yard line to begin their next drive with just under five minutes to play.

A defensive pass interference called on fourth down would be a break for the Bucs' offense. They'd get close to midfield before Brady was flushed out of the pocket on third down and threw the ball right into the hands of C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Saints took back over at their own 42 with just 3:47 left to play.