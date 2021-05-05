Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

The Bucs dipped into the veteran ranks of free agency following last weekend's draft, signing former Packers safety Raven Greene and former Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones 

May 05, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

201224_KZ_Practice_001

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a pair of veteran free agent defenders: safety Raven Greene and linebacker Joseph Jones. They are the first new additions to the 2021 roster since last weekend's draft.

Both Greene and Jones have been free agents since the start of the 2021 league year in March. Greene hit free agency after not receiving a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers, while Jones became an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Greene spent the entirety of his first three NFL seasons in Green Bay, though three separate stints on injured reserve limited him to 20 total games and one start. He did produce when he got his most extensive playing time last season, with 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks one interception five passes defensed, one forced fumble and three quarterback hits in 10 outings. Overall, he has recorded 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, the one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four QB hits.

Greene first joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after playing his college ball at James Madison. The Buccaneers now have three former James Madison players on their current roster, as Greene joins former Dukes Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells in Tampa. Greene also had strong production in college, playingin 58 games over five seasons and recording 292 tackles, 14 interceptions and 34 passes defensed.

Jones first entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys but ended up in Denver after two months on the practice squad in Seattle. Jones appeared in seven games for the Broncos that year and then 42 more over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams. He also recorded 31 tackles on defense.

At Northwestern, Jones played in 37 games over four seasons. He finished with 70 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Much of that production came during his 2016 senior season, in which he started five of 13 games at strongside linebacker and contributed 46 stops, 2.0 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Related Content

news

QB Ryan Griffin Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Quarterback Ryan Griffin has already spent six seasons in a Buccaneers uniform and is now set to extend that run after signing a new contract with the team for the third time
news

Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Tampa Bay held onto Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett before free agency officially began, but that left plenty of work still to be done…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The 29-year-old pass-catching running back said he could feel the difference in atmosphere as soon as he walked into the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time.
news

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons
news

Bucs Bring Veteran DL Steve McLendon Back

DL Steve McLendon re-signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday as the team continues to bring back not only its full complement of starters from the Super Bowl but also many key reserves
news

Ross Cockrell Re-Signs with Buccaneers

CB Ross Cockrell, who was a key reserve in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2020, is the latest member of the 2020 Super Bowl team to return to the team with a new deal
news

The Buccaneers Will Return All 22 Super Bowl Starters in 2021

Let's just say this: the Bucs are serious about "going for two."
news

Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers Again

DL Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks in 2020 and was at the center of the league's best run defense is returning for a third season in Tampa after re-signing with the defending Super Bowl champs on Monday
news

Leonard Fournette Returns as Bucs Keep Super Bowl Team Together

The Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette, who emerged as a critical part of the offense during the team's postseason run to Super Bowl LV
news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

The Buccaneers maintained some valuable depth on their offensive line Tuesday by re-signing tackle Josh Wells, who has started three games for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons
news

Five Ways NFL Free Agency Has Already Impacted the Bucs' 2021 Season

A good amount of QB shuffling has changed the look of the Bucs' list of opposing passers this year, and free agency around the league has had other effects on Tampa Bay's upcoming season, as well
Advertising