Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a pair of veteran free agent defenders: safety Raven Greene and linebacker Joseph Jones. They are the first new additions to the 2021 roster since last weekend's draft.

Both Greene and Jones have been free agents since the start of the 2021 league year in March. Greene hit free agency after not receiving a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers, while Jones became an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Greene spent the entirety of his first three NFL seasons in Green Bay, though three separate stints on injured reserve limited him to 20 total games and one start. He did produce when he got his most extensive playing time last season, with 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks one interception five passes defensed, one forced fumble and three quarterback hits in 10 outings. Overall, he has recorded 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, the one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four QB hits.

Greene first joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after playing his college ball at James Madison. The Buccaneers now have three former James Madison players on their current roster, as Greene joins former Dukes Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells in Tampa. Greene also had strong production in college, playingin 58 games over five seasons and recording 292 tackles, 14 interceptions and 34 passes defensed.

Jones first entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys but ended up in Denver after two months on the practice squad in Seattle. Jones appeared in seven games for the Broncos that year and then 42 more over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams. He also recorded 31 tackles on defense.