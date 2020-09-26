Bucs Begin Return of Fans to Games with Soft Opening in Week Four

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning home to Raymond James Stadium in Week Four for an October 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. They plan on having some very special houseguests when they do.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers unveiled plans for a soft opening of their stadium gates in Week Four, allowing their longest-tenured season pass members, in recognition of their loyalty to the team, to attend the second home game of 2020.

For the Chargers game, season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the first opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1. The Buccaneers will have a Priority Presale for the rest of their 2020 home schedule, with season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 having the opportunity to purchase limited tickets for up to two games. The Priority Presale will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, following the Chargers game. Additional sales may occur in the future based on availability and tenure.

The Buccaneers' hopes of reopening their gates to fans were realized when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order moving Florida into the last phase of the state's reopening plan.

"The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium."

The Buccaneers, Tampa Sports Authority and medical experts from our healthcare partner, AdventHealth, have developed a comprehensive stadium reopening plan to ensure the safety of all fans who attend games the remainder of the season. Changes to the fan experience will feature a variety of safety measures including socially distanced seating in all parts of the stadium, the implementation of full mobile ticketing and cashless transactions, the installation of touchless hardware in all restrooms, enhanced sanitation measures, and additional food preparation safety protocols at all concessions areas.

"We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium," said Ford. "We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back."