Media Reacts to Bucs Blockbuster Trade for Rob Gronkowski

The week leading up to the NFL Draft is smokescreen season with flurries of rumors of what is about to take place circulating around the league.

Well, the Bucs decided to throw in some fire. They announced Tuesday evening that they had agreed on a trade with the New England Patriots that would land them new quarterback Tom Brady's partner in crime: tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Yep, Gronk is back. The greatest tight end to ever pay the game came out of retirement for the chance to play with Brady again – this time in the Florida sunshine.