Media Reacts to Bucs Blockbuster Trade for Rob Gronkowski

While the league was bustling with draft talk, the Bucs casually dropped a bomb Tuesday evening that sent shock waves throughout the league. Here are the best media reactions on Twitter.

Apr 22, 2020 at 08:10 AM
AP_18029686328015
Steven Senne
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady, right, stand on the stage during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The week leading up to the NFL Draft is smokescreen season with flurries of rumors of what is about to take place circulating around the league.

Well, the Bucs decided to throw in some fire. They announced Tuesday evening that they had agreed on a trade with the New England Patriots that would land them new quarterback Tom Brady's partner in crime: tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Yep, Gronk is back. The greatest tight end to ever pay the game came out of retirement for the chance to play with Brady again – this time in the Florida sunshine.

The media was, predictably, stunned. Here are some of the best tweets about the Bucs' blockbuster move:

