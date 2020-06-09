Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Replace Blake High School Football Equipment After Fire

New Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is wasting no time doing some good for his new team and community. After hearing about a fire at Blake High School that wiped out the equipment shed, which housed the entirety of the football program's equipment, Gronkowski with his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation are replacing the storage unit along with every single piece of equipment that was lost.
The fire broke out on the school's campus on May 16, destroying nearly all of the program's equipment including practice dummies and other game day necessities. A juvenile was later arrested after confessing to starting the blaze. At the time, it was contained after about 35 minutes, and most of the east campus escaped unscathed, with the exception of the 10' by 20' football storage shed.
"Once I got confirmation that it was just a shed, I was relieved," Head Coach Duane Thomas said to the Tampa Bay Times the day following the fire. "I was concerned because all of the kids' stuff was still there, they didn't take it home before spring break. We're an inner-city school and not everybody has the funds to buy new things, new cleats.
"Equipment can be replaced."
And now it is, just in time for practices to potentially resume in mid-July, thanks to Gronk and the Buccaneers.
"The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about helping youth reach their full potential," said Gronkowski in the video posted above. "So, we're going to do just that."