Ronald Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He is the fourth Buccaneer to get that designation this week as the team's three specialists – punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ and long-snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ – were all placed on the list Tuesday.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.