Ronald Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

One day after putting three specialists on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers have added a fourth player to that group in Week 15: Running back Ronald Jones

Dec 16, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He is the fourth Buccaneer to get that designation this week as the team's three specialists – punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ and long-snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ – were all placed on the list Tuesday.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Jones was already a question mark to play in Atlanta on Sunday due to fractured pinkie finger suffered in the team's Week 14 win over Minnesota. He had surgery this week to insert pins into the digit and he did not practice on Wednesday. Jones leads the Buccaneers with 900 rushing yards on 180 carries, ranking fourth in the NFL in that category. When discussing the possibility of Jones not playing Sunday due to his finger injury, Head Coach Bruce Arians indicated that ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ would take over the lead role in the backfield under those circumstances.

