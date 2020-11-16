Ronald Jones Joins Fantastic Four

Shaquil Barrett, the NFL's 2019 sack leader, got one of the other two sacks in the fourth quarter, giving him four on the season. The Bucs' third sack was perhaps the most unusual one in franchise history. It occurred on what originally appeared to be a punt in the third quarter.

On the play, the Panthers lined up in punt formation and long-snapper J.J. Jansen snapped it to punter Joseph Charlton. Instead of kicking it away, Charlton pulled it down and looked to throw to a target out to the formation's right. However, the Buccaneers were ready for it – having been beaten by Carolina on a fake punt in Week Two – and covered that intended target. Charlton then had no option but to tuck the ball and run, and he didn't get far. Wide receiver Justin Watson tackled the punter five yards shy of the line scrimmage. Since it was originally a pass play, that qualified as a sack.

And that made Watson the first offensive player in franchise history to record a sack. Watson also recorded two actual special teams tackles on the day.

Other than allowing a 98-yard kickoff return by Trenton Scott that set up the Panthers' only points of the second half, Tampa Bay's special teams had a pretty good showing on Sunday overall. That was particularly true of kicker Ryan Succop, who made all four of his field goal tries plus four of five extra point attempts (the fifth was blocked) for a total of 16 points. Succop is now the NFL's leading scorer in 2020.