Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

Aug 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived or released six players on Tuesday in order to get down to the NFL-mandated roster limit of 85. The most prominent name on the list is defensive back Ross Cockrell, who played in 29 games with six starts for the team over the past two seasons. As a vested veteran, Cockrell was released and immediately becomes a free agent.

The Buccaneers also waived tight end Ben Beise, tackle Curtis Blackwell, wide receiver Kameron Brown, tackle Jonathan Hubbard and outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu. All but Hubbard were rookies who signed with the team in May as undrafted free agents. Hubbard originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Hubbard and Ozougwu were waived/injured, which means they would automatically revert to Tampa Bay's injured reserve list if they are not claimed off waivers by another team. By trimming six players from the roster, the Buccaneers left themselves with one open spot under the 85-man limit.

The next roster reduction is set for Tuesday, August 23, when all NFL teams must get down to an 80-man limit. The final cuts to the 53-man regular-season limit is due by Tuesday, August 30.

Cockrell first joined the Buccaneers in September of 2020 after previous stints with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Carolina and the New York Giants. He was a fourth-round pick by the Bills in 2014. In his two seasons with the Bucs he recorded 54 tackles, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. He worked at cornerback during his first season in Tampa and played in the team's Super Bowl LV victory over Kansas City. Last season, Cockrell cross-trained at safety, as well, and he started the Bucs' 2022 preseason opener at that position last Saturday.

