Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday

Aug 10, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday that they have waived rookie wide receiver Travis Jonsen with an injury designation. Jonsen had joined the team as an undrated free agent out of Montana State in May.

The move reduces the Buccaneers' roster to 79 players, one below the limit for the start of training camp practices. The team still has 11 wideouts on the roster after the re-signing of third-year veteran Jaydon Mickens on Sunday, including perhaps the league's best starting duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Jonsen was one of three rookie receivers the team added after the 2020 draft along with West Georgia's John Hurst and Jacksonville State's Josh Pearson. The Buccaneers also drafted University of Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson in the fifth round. Jonsen was a first-team all-Big Skey Conference selection in 2019 as an all-purpose player after catching 55 passes for 580 yards and adding another 526 yards on 82 carries.

