Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday that they have waived rookie wide receiver Travis Jonsen with an injury designation. Jonsen had joined the team as an undrated free agent out of Montana State in May.

The move reduces the Buccaneers' roster to 79 players, one below the limit for the start of training camp practices. The team still has 11 wideouts on the roster after the re-signing of third-year veteran Jaydon Mickens on Sunday, including perhaps the league's best starting duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.