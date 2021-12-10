Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper Zach Triner will be available to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, four days after he was placed on that list

Dec 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Long-snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ began this week on the reserve/COVID-19 list but has returned to the active roster in time to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Triner on Friday, four days after he was placed on the list. While unvaccinated players must stay on that list and away from their teams for at least 10 days, fully vaccinated players can return once they generate two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. The Buccaneers did not fill Triner's spot on the 53-man roster when he was placed on reserve on Monday so they did not have to make a corresponding move upon his activation Friday.

Triner is the first Tampa Bay player this season to be placed on and removed from the COVID list in less than a week. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and inside linebacker Kevin Minter both missed a game in September while on the list. The Buccaneers also had five players spend time on the COVID list prior to the start of the season: safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, kicker Ryan Succop and guards Earl Watford and Nick Leverett.

Triner has handled the Buccaneers' long-snapping duties for the past three weeks since returning from a finger injury suffered in the season opener. He was also the team's long-snapper for all 32 games in the 2019-2020 seasons.

