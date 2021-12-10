LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ began this week on the reserve/COVID-19 list but has returned to the active roster in time to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Triner on Friday, four days after he was placed on the list. While unvaccinated players must stay on that list and away from their teams for at least 10 days, fully vaccinated players can return once they generate two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. The Buccaneers did not fill Triner's spot on the 53-man roster when he was placed on reserve on Monday so they did not have to make a corresponding move upon his activation Friday.

Triner is the first Tampa Bay player this season to be placed on and removed from the COVID list in less than a week. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and inside linebacker Kevin Minter both missed a game in September while on the list. The Buccaneers also had five players spend time on the COVID list prior to the start of the season: safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, kicker Ryan Succop and guards Earl Watford and Nick Leverett.