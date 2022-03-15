Ryan Jensen Never Wanted to Leave Tampa, Or Lose His Primary Motivation

Ryan Jensen entered the NFL in 2013 as a sixth-round pick out of Colorado State-Pueblo, a school that hadn't produced a draft selection for almost 30 years. After that, it took Jensen five seasons to earn his first full-time starting gig with the Baltimore Ravens. He made it through that long grind and emerged as an excellent starting center in 2017 because he maintained a chip on his shoulder, one that reminded him of his humble roots and the fight it took to stick in the NFL.

Jensen fortuitously hit free agency right after his breakout season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came calling with the then-largest contract for a center in the league. Obviously, he had made it, and there was no need to carry that chip around any longer.

Or so it seemed at first.

Jensen's four-year deal with Tampa Bay was set to expire on Wednesday but he and the team were able to strike another three-year pact on Monday that could help him finish his career as a Buccaneer. That original contract was a huge success for the Bucs; Jensen started all 71 games in that span, playoffs included, rarely missed an offensive snap, became a tone-setter for one of the NFL's most prolific offenses and finished that four-year run with his first Pro Bowl berth. But by his own standards, Jensen didn't begin those four years as well as he could have.

"After I signed that contract in 2018 to come here, that first season, I definitely didn't play up to the expectations," he said. "I didn't play up to that contract. It was kind of a reality check for me. Going into that next year, I went back to having that chip on my shoulder and 'I-haven't-made-it-yet' type mentality. I think that's the way I always played my career except for maybe that first year I was in Tampa."

On the field, Jensen's approach to the game manifests itself in a usefully thorny demeanor and play-to-the-whistle style that fires up his teammates and occasionally gets under an opponent's skin. Earlier in his Buccaneer tenure it also led to personal foul penalties here and there, but Jensen has learned how to avoid those fouls without losing his intensity.

"I think it's tough," he said. "It's feeling out the game and figuring out that teeter point. Going right up to that point, playing physical, playing through the whistle, and finishing blocks. It's just all from experience and learning. For me, I found that sweet spot and I stayed right around that sweet spot. Just cleaned up my game from a personal foul standpoint. Just being able to find that balance, but also have that edge. It's kind of an art. I would say for me that it was just figuring out where that teeter point is and not going past it."

Sunday was a busy day for Jensen, as he worked to finalize his new deal while also throwing his daughter a birthday party. On top of that, Tom Brady called him not long before he revealed to the world on social media that he was coming back to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. Jensen said he had mostly committed to the Buccaneers before Brady's call but that news was like the icing on his daughter's birthday cake.

"I'm extremely excited to be back; I never wanted to leave," said Jensen. "When Tampa signed me in 2018, that made a dream come true. I wanted to stay here and end my career here. Being able to sign a contract that could potentially make me retire as a Buccaneer is what I've been looking for. The last couple days of negotiations and stuff like that is always stressful, but I just wanted to be back in Tampa. I love the guys who I play with, the guys on the team."

Jensen was the second of the Buccaneers' potential unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the home team, following guard Aaron Stinnie on Saturday. General Manager Jason Licht called the retention of Jensen a "major priority" for the team at this moment, and that was particularly true given the retirement of Ali Marpet and the reported free agency departure of Alex Cappa. Jensen will be playing between two new starting guards in 2022 and his leadership will be invaluable. The Buccaneers have several in-house replacement options in the likes of Stinnie, 2021 third-round pick Robert Hainsey and second-year man Nick Leverett but Jensen is confident the Bucs will stay strong up front no matter who ends up on his left and right.

"Jason, in my opinion, is one of the best GMs in the league," said Jensen. "Just what he's done over the past couple of years, he and [Mike Greenberg], working the numbers. I have zero doubt that we're going to have another top-five, top-tier, offensive line this coming year. Stinnie, obviously in the Super Bowl run, he stepped in and there was little-to-no drop-off in when Alex got hurt. Obviously, losing Cappa, too. He's a great, young football player who's just getting better year-in and year-out. I'm happy for him, first and foremost. But, I think we'll be able to fill that spot pretty seamlessly. We have a great coaching staff with [Harold Goodwin] and Joe [Gilbert]. Obviously, a great front office. So, I'm sure we'll be firing back to full cylinders relatively quickly."

And if Cappa does find a new opportunity this season, like Jensen did four years ago, his former teammate would tell him to be himself, first and foremost.