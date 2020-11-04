Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 4: Will Gholston Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday following their Monday Night Football matchup and listed eight players with injury designations.

The Buccaneers will get their rematch with the division-rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football this week but will have a little less time to rest due to playing the New York Giants on Monday night this week.

There have been some new additions to the practice report for this week who could be affected by the reduced rest as a result. The secondary took a hit with both Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards listed along with Antoine Winfield Jr., who played through both a shoulder and groin injury in Week Eight.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was left guard Ali Marpet suffering a concussion. He remained out of practice entirely on Wednesday and will have to clear the NFL's protocol before he can play again. Defensive lineman Will Gholston also announced that he had been in close contact with a person outside the organization who had tested positive for COVID-19. Gholston said he had already contracted the virus earlier in the offseason but out of caution has removed himself from the team and been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is still hopeful to play on Sunday.

The Saints come into Tampa Bay listing seven players, including quarterback Drew Brees, who is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Running back Alvin Kamara is also considered 'day-to-day' according to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • S Mike Edwards (groin) – Limited Participation
  • DL Will Gholston (placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation
  • G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Full Participation

Saints

  • QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • WR Marquez Callaway. (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • C/G Nick Easton (concussion) – Full Participation
  • DB Justin Hardee (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Alvin Kamara (foot) – Limited Participation
  • DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) – Limited Participation

