Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 5: Jamel Dean Returns to Practice

The only change for the Buccaneers during Thursday's practice was cornerback Jamel Dean returning. He had been held out on Wednesday with an illness but returned in a full capacity on Thursday. The rest of the practice report remained unchanged as wide receiver Chris Godwin practiced in a limited capacity for the second straight day following surgery on his finger last week. Head Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that they'll wait until Friday at the earliest to make any decision on his availability for Sunday.

The other benefit to being on primetime beyond getting to play in front of a national audience is that it allows a few more hours of rest. On a short week following Monday Night Football, that could be a big difference maker for the Bucs.

In New Orleans, the Saints got both wide receiver Marquez Callaway and running back Alvin Kamara back in a full capacity. Head Coach Sean Payton said they were being careful with Kamara as of Wednesday but full participation on Thursday looks to be a good sign for the division rivals.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Full Participation

Saints

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) – Limited Participation

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) – Full Participation

C/G Nick Easton (concussion) – Full Participation

DB Justin Hardee (groin) – Did Not Participate

RB Alvin Kamara (foot) – Full Participation

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) – Limited Participation