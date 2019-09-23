Shaq Barrett Hunts Down 35-Year-Old NFL Record

Barrett is the first player in Buccaneers history to have consecutive games with at least 3.0 sacks, as he recorded 3.0 in the team's Week Two win at Carolina before his four-sack outburst against the Giants. He is the 16th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat, and the first since Detroit's Ezekiel Ansah did it against Cincinnati and Green Bay on December 24 and 31 of 2017. No player has ever had three consecutive games of three or more sacks, giving Barrett a chance to make history next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barrett tied the Buccaneers' single-game sack record, matching the 4.0 that Marcus Jones recorded against Detroit on Oct. 19, 2000, which was later matched by Simeon Rice at Washington on Oct. 12, 2003. Given the chart above, he obviously broke the franchise record for most sacks through a season's first three games, though it would be more accurate to say he obliterated the previous mark. Warren Sapp had 5.5 sacks in the first three games of the 2000 season, and the only other Buc to reach 5.0 in such a span was Santana Dotson in 1992.

Barrett's mark on the Bucs' record books isn't limited to the first three weeks of any given seasons. His sack total so far is the highest that any Tampa Bay player has ever had in a three-game stretch at any point in a season.