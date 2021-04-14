Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Bring Veteran DL Steve McLendon Back

DL Steve McLendon re-signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday as the team continues to bring back not only its full complement of starters from the Super Bowl but also many key reserves

Apr 14, 2021 at 02:09 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_McLendon_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' drive to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster together continues and is now hitting all corners of the depth chart.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers re-signed 12th-year defensive lineman Steve McLendon, who first joined the team through a trade with the New York Jets last October. Acquired shortly after Vita Vea landed on injured reserve, McLendon provided valuable interior-line depth and appeared in 12 games, including the playoffs. He was also praised for being a strong veteran presence in the locker room.

Though they were initially faced with a long list of pending free agents, the Buccaneers have managed to keep all 22 of their starters from Super Bowl LV, but that was just the start of keeping the team together. McLendon is yet another key reserve who has also re-signed with Tampa Bay, joining the likes of Kevin Minter, Ross Cockrell, Josh Wells, Aaron Stinnie and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who became a starter after Vea's injury.

As part of a rotation with Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Will Gholston, McLendon contributed 17 tackles and two tackles for loss during the regular season and helped the Buccaneers field the NFL's best run defense. He added five tackles and three quarterback hits in three postseason games, including a tackle and a QB hit in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Overall, McLendon was on the field for 334 defensive snaps, a little over a third of the team's total in the 12 games in which he played.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, McLendon played six seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was in his fifth campaign in New York before the trade. He has appeared in 153 regular-season games with 90 starts and has amassed 265 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed. He started 59 of the 65 games he played for the Jets.

McLendon has also appeared in the playoffs in four different seasons, including the 2011, 2014 and 2015 campaigns for Pittsburgh. He has played in seven postseason games with two starts and has 13 tackles and three quarterback hits. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2009 and made the Steelers' roster in 2010 after one year on the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The 29-year-old pass-catching running back said he could feel the difference in atmosphere as soon as he walked into the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time.
news

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons
news

Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Tampa Bay held onto Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett before free agency officially began, but that left plenty of work still to be done…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Ross Cockrell Re-Signs with Buccaneers

CB Ross Cockrell, who was a key reserve in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2020, is the latest member of the 2020 Super Bowl team to return to the team with a new deal
news

The Buccaneers Will Return All 22 Super Bowl Starters in 2021

Let's just say this: the Bucs are serious about "going for two."
news

Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers Again

DL Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks in 2020 and was at the center of the league's best run defense is returning for a third season in Tampa after re-signing with the defending Super Bowl champs on Monday
news

Leonard Fournette Returns as Bucs Keep Super Bowl Team Together

The Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette, who emerged as a critical part of the offense during the team's postseason run to Super Bowl LV
news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

The Buccaneers maintained some valuable depth on their offensive line Tuesday by re-signing tackle Josh Wells, who has started three games for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons
news

Five Ways NFL Free Agency Has Already Impacted the Bucs' 2021 Season

A good amount of QB shuffling has changed the look of the Bucs' list of opposing passers this year, and free agency around the league has had other effects on Tampa Bay's upcoming season, as well
news

Donovan Smith: Bucs' Offense Can Be 'Scary' in 2021

After signing a contract extension with the Bucs on Thursday, left tackle Donovan Smith suggested that both he and the offense could be even better next year after a very strong finish to 2020
news

Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

The good news on the free agency front continues for the Buccaneers with a new deal done for K Ryan Succop, who made 37 of his 40 attempts in 2020 and set a new team scoring record
Advertising