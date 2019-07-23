Tailgate Guys Partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a new partnership with Tailgate Guys, the nation's leader in premium tailgate and event services. This partnership will bring a hassle-free tailgating experience to Buccaneers fans at Raymond James Stadium beginning this fall.

"Our priority is ensuring that Buccaneers fans have an unmatched experience every time they attend a game at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Tailgate Guys has quickly become a market leader in the pre-event hospitality space and we look forward to partnering with them to provide our fans the convenience of a one-stop shopping experience for all their tailgating needs."

As part of this partnership, fans traveling to Raymond James Stadium this fall will have access to a full range of premium tailgate package options in Lot 5. The turnkey packages that will be available throughout the 2019 home football schedule have the capacity to service groups as small as five guests up to large-scale events. Each package will include setup and breakdown services, game day bellhop services, high peak tents, satellite/media packages and local catering options with additional customization options.

"We look forward to spending both Saturdays and Sundays at Raymond James Stadium this fall," said A.J. Machosky, Chief Revenue Officer for Tailgate Guys. "We've perfected servicing fans in Tampa through our USF partnership, but we're thrilled to bolster our market position through this new partnership with the Bucs. We look forward to working with the Buccaneers organization to enhance an already great NFL Sunday experience in Tampa Bay."

Tailgate Guys is committed to easing the experience of setup, maintenance and breakdown to ensure fans can spend their time and energy enjoying great football along with the best-in-class gameday experience Raymond James Stadium provides all season long.