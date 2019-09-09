Top Three Takeaways from 49ers vs. Buccaneers

3. Defense is back.

That faith is well-founded given what the defense did on Sunday afternoon, especially in the first half. They shutdown 49ers star tight end George Kittle, they didn't allow red zone trips to turn into points and they got takeaways – two to be exact and one that went for a touchdown. The only touchdown and only points of the first half for Tampa Bay, so when I say the first half was all defense, it really was all defense.

"I thought the first half was outstanding," Arians said. "They were put in short fields and they got three [points] or nothing."

The 49ers were 0-3 inside the red zone. Additionally, they were just 5-13 on third down for a 38% efficiency rate. Overall, the Buccaneer defense held them to just 256 offensive yards, with only 98 total on the ground. For a team that uses a fullback and calls its fair share of running plays, that's a tremendous effort. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was just 18-27 for 166 yards and an 80.2 passer rating. Standout performances came from all levels of the defense. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves had that pick six, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett had a sack, safety Jordan Whitehead led the team with eight combined tackles and linebacker Lavonte David, freshly back from a knee procedure that kept him out most of the preseason, registered seven total tackles, including one for loss.

"As defensive players, you've got to control what you can control," David said. "Defensively, our motto is once we're out there, we are going to ball. We [are] going to do what we do, try to create three-and-outs and play physical. That is what we were trying to do the whole game. We let some plays get out, but it's something we've got to fix."