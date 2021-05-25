Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 25

Something resembling an actual football practice took place on Tuesday morning at the AdventHealth Training Center as the Buccaneers began Phase Three of their offseason program. It includes meetings and on-field work in the form of a practice with the players in attendance.

The workouts are completely voluntary but there were over 40 Bucs on the field – enough to execute a full practice complete with individual and team periods, though no contact is allowed at this juncture. It was mostly young players, rookies and second-year guys, with a sprinkling of veterans like new running back Giovani Bernard, who despite his nine years of experience in the league says he feels like a rookie given that he is now having to get used to an entirely new system for the first time since he was actually a first-year player.

Given the limitations in what players can and cannot do at this point of the offseason, the practice wasn't full tilt but there were still some standouts throughout the morning.

-Two quarterbacks took the field for the Bucs in veteran backup Ryan Griffin and rookie second-round pick Kyle Trask. Griffin looked comfortable, especially connecting with familiar targets like tight end Tanner Hudson. Yes, the infamous Griffin-Hudson connection of preseason lore is alive and well. Trask isn't quite as comfortable yet but his throws were sharp and were pretty zippy, if you ask me.

-The wide receiver group as a whole was pretty aggressive, running their routes full out. It's no surprise that Jaelon Darden was a standout, hauling in every catchable ball no matter what level of the field.