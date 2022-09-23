Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Host Fan Cruise in Partnership With Celebrity Cruise Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Celebrity Cruise Line announced today that the first-ever Bucs fan cruise will set sail in March 2023. The four-night Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans and Players Cruise will be curated by Cruise Planners and packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Fans will have the opportunity to sail with current Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, tackle Tristan Wirfs, and Buccaneers Super Bowl Legends Dexter Jackson and Martin Gramatica. Other celebrity guests will include Captain Fear, Buccaneers cheerleaders, and Bucs Super Fan Big Nasty.

"We are excited to partner with an industry leader such as Celebrity Cruise Line to offer a truly unique experience for Buccaneers fans this upcoming offseason," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our lineup of players and celebrities are looking forward to interacting with fans and making great memories while enjoying a fun cruise experience unlike any other."

From March 2 to March 6, fans will sail aboard the stunning Celebrity Summit from Miami and visit Key West and Nassau, Bahamas. The luxury cruise line and their Cruise Planners partners will create special Buccaneers-themed experiences for fans on both land and sea. Planned activities include a "Raise the Flags" Sail Away Party, Fans and Players VIP Cocktail Parties, a Scavenger Hunt through Key West, and "Behind the Scenes with the Bucs" Presentations.

"Celebrity Cruise Line is excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have the opportunity to host the first ever Buccaneers Fans and Players Cruise," said Michelle Homoky, Director of Sales.

Curators of the event, local Cruise Planners franchise owners, Julie Irovando and Tawnee Sons, said their "plan is to highlight the amazing spirit of this incredible team with a memorable cruise and destination experience that matches the energy and fun that the fans bring to every game."