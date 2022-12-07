Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Local Planet Fitness Clubs

Partnership includes yearly weight room makeover for a high school in the Tampa Bay area

Dec 07, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Planet Fitness Welcome Graphic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a partnership with local Tampa Bay area Planet Fitness clubs, making them the Official Fitness Center of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As part of the multi-year agreement, the Buccaneers and Planet Fitness will select a different high school from the Tampa Bay area each year to receive a weight room makeover.

"The Buccaneers, like Planet Fitness, are a symbol of excellence and viewed by peers as leaders not only in Tampa, but across the country." said Scott Breault, Senior Vice President, at Planet Fitness. "Through this partnership, we intend to communicate to Buccaneers fans and football fans everywhere that physical and mental wellness is not only essential to their everyday lives, but also easily accessible and affordable at any of our 30-plus Judgement Free Zones in the Tampa Bay region."

With nearly 30 Planet Fitness clubs throughout the Tampa Bay area, the Buccaneers will add another layer to Planet Fitness's annual High School Summer Pass that allows teens to work out free of charge during their summer break from school. Together, both the Buccaneers and Planet Fitness remain committed to promoting physical and mental wellness in Tampa Bay youth. The first High School Weight Room Makeover Powered by Planet Fitness will break ground in Spring of 2023.

In addition to a collective donation from both Planet Fitness and the Buccaneers, personnel from both organizations will assist with overall design and installation of new weight room equipment. Select Buccaneers players will also be on site to help with the makeover and reveal the new weight room to students.

