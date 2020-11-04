Saints Excel in High-Scoring Close Games

The New Orleans Saints come to Tampa on Sunday looking to take back first place in the NFC South, something they've had at the end of each of the last three seasons. They'll bring with them a four-game winning streak plus a four-game run of victories in the head-to-head series with the Buccaneers.

New Orleans has rebounded from a two-game losing streak in September by winning four straight one-score contests, the last three all decided by exactly one field goal. That's how the defending division champs are just a half-game behind the Buccaneers despite a per-game scoring differential of just +1.3 points. New Orleans is scoring 29.4 points per outing but also giving up 28.3.

Drew Brees has kept the Saints' offense humming despite having ultra-productive wideout Michael Thomas for just one game so far and recently also being without number-two wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders due to COVID-19. The main adjustment has been to rely on super-back Alvin Kamara even more than ever, particularly in the passing game. Kamara had exactly 81 catches in each of his first three NFL seasons – an extremely-weird coincidence – but this year he's on pace for 125 receptions and 1,270 receiving yards, both of which would be single-season NFL records for a running back.

Without Thomas, Brees has spread the ball around to the likes of Kamara, Sanders (when healthy) and tight end Jared Cook. His receivers in the team's Week Eight win over Chicago were Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis, Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and return specialist Deonte Harris, none of whom had more than 43 yards in that game. Smith has been the most useful for the balance of the season, with 25 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, the Saints also have gadget quarterback Taysom Hill, who has been on the field for roughly 15 snaps a game so far this season. Hill ran five times for 35 yards in Chicago and also caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

While Brees is the engine of the Saints' offense he is usually put in a good position to succeed by one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Led by 2019 all-pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints' O-Line has only allowed nine sacks on 265 passing plays and are third in the NFL with a sacks-allowed-per-pass-play rate of 3.52. New Orleans is also rushing for 119.3 yards per game, 14th-best in the NFL, with Latavius Murray (282 yards) a productive complement to Kamara.

The Saints' defense has an unusual combination of rankings in that, as noted, they have allowed 28.1 points per game, 10th-most in the league, but only 328.4 yards per game, which is eighth-lowest. All seven teams ahead of them in the yardage rankings have allowed between 18.9 and 23.6 points per game. Some of that has to do with very bad results in the red zone on defense, which we will explore further in the Strengths and Weaknesses sections below.

The Saints' defense has star power at all three levels. Defensive end Cameron Jordan has been to five Pro Bowls, including the last three, and while he only has 2.5 sacks so far this season he averaged 13.5 per year from 2017-19. Linebacker Demario Davis was one of the NFL's breakout stars in 2019; he had neither been to a Pro Bowl nor been named all-pro before 2019 but he was a first-team all-pro selection last year after racking up 111 tackles, 4.0 sacks, one interception and 12 passes defensed. Davis is tied for the Saints' lead in tackles with safety Malcolm Jenkins, who has turned into a pass-rushing threat in his first year back in New Orleans after a six-year stint in Philadelphia. And while cornerback Marshon Lattimore isn't having his best season so far in 2020 he is coming off a strong outing in Chicago and has typically fared well against the Buccaneers.

The Saints only converted two of their 13 third-down attempts in Chicago and Week Eight and yet still have an overall success rate of 49.5%, which is well above the league rate of 42.8%. The defense has been very good against the run and has a 7.92% sack rate but has yet to create a lot off takeaways, with just six through seven games. As usual, New Orleans has had a winning edge on special teams, with Wil Lutz making 15 of 16 field goal tries, Thomas Morstead producing a 39.0 net punting average and Deonte Harris remaining one of the most dangerous return men in the game.