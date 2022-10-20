Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With Legends For Sponsorship Sales in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Legends announced today a new partnership focused on commercialization for the team in Germany. As part of the agreement, the global premium experiences company will manage a data-driven sponsorship sales strategy for the Buccaneers to assist the team's brand building efforts in Germany.

The Buccaneers were one of four teams awarded international marketing rights in Germany as part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative. Tampa Bay, led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a groundbreaking game in Munich, Germany on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Allianz Arena, a 75,000-seat stadium that is home to FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga. This first-ever NFL regular season game in Germany is sold out.

"Buccaneers fans in Germany have quickly embraced our team and there is a genuine excitement for the historic game that will be played in Munich in the coming weeks," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our partners at Legends will play a crucial role in helping us build off this initial wave of enthusiasm as we focus on building long-term corporate relationships and establishing the Buccaneers brand throughout Germany. As leaders in the global premium experiences industry, Legends has all of the expertise required to help us maximize our opportunities as we focus on elevating and expanding our presence in Germany."

Legends' Germany team based out of Hamburg will lead the engagement with the Buccaneers, which runs through the end of the team's IHMA rights in 2026. Legends is partnered with many of the world's most iconic sports, entertainment, and attractions brands and has extensive experience leading global partnership sales for premier professional sports teams. The company's Hospitality division is currently also partnered with the Buccaneers, overseeing food and beverage operations at Raymond James Stadium.

"Legends is proud to partner with the Buccaneers to help the team establish a lasting brand presence in Germany through strategic marketing partnerships and activations," said Jens König, Managing Director of Central Europe, Legends International. "Germany has a strong NFL fan base, and we look forward to working with the Buccaneers to find the right partners in Germany to build on the excitement in the market surrounding the upcoming sold-out game in Munich."