Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raise the Flags Playoff Drive-Thru On Friday

To keep the playoff energy going, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a second drive-thru for fans tomorrow, Friday, January 21, in advance of Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, over 3,000 cars were greeted by the Buc Beat Line, Buccaneers Cheerleaders, pirates, flag runners, and Captain Fear.
There are two entrances, Lot 8/10 off Himes Avenue and Lot 9 off Dale Mabry Highway, for fans to enter the drive-thru with giveaways handed out along Tampa Bay Boulevard in front of Bucs Beach. Vehicles will be queued in the South Parking Lot until the distribution station is opened at 5:30 a.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium South Property
- Distribution of Bucs swag (promo items) will be on Tampa Bay Blvd. (Street will be closed) in the median/cross walk area in front of Bucs Beach
When: Friday, January 21 – 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Event entrances will open at 5:00 a.m.