Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Solis Health Plans Announce Partnership

Sep 02, 2021 at 08:00 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a multi-year agreement with Solis Health Plans. This partnership will create a new pillar program named Legends Combine Presented by Solis Health Plans, which will primarily focus on registering new members during open enrollment each year. New and existing members enrolled with Solis will have a chance to win exclusive VIP invites to Buccaneers events, including the team's annual draft party and training camp. 

"We are thrilled to be working with Solis to help them attract new members as well as incentivize their existing customer base through this new partnership," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Much like our own organization, Solis is rooted in Florida, has a strong connection to the Tampa Bay community, and is committed to exceeding their customer's expectations. We look forward to working with them to help Buccaneers fans as well as all Floridians achieve better healthcare outcomes."  

In addition to the Legends Combine program, Solis will be the presenting partner of the Spanish Call of the Game – an in-game BucVision feature – and a part of Buccaneers social media initiatives.

"Solis is excited to be a part of the Buccaneers 2021-2022 season," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "This dynamic and growing market is especially important to our business as we have an established and very strong provider base in the Tampa region with a growing membership that we're proud to support. We strongly believe in the importance of operating on a local level, and we are pleased to be involved with this exceptional organization."

