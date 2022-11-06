Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Rams, Week 9 2022 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in a game that writes its own headline: It's the Super Bowl LV champions against the Super Bowl LVI champions.

However, this contest between the last two teams to reach the NFL's mountaintop isn't exactly what it appeared to be when the 2022 season started. The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six to fall to 3-5 and second place in the NFC South. The Rams have dropped three of their last four to drop to third in the NFC West. This marks the first time in league history that the two most recent champions meet with both teams sporting a sub-.500 record. These two teams still have serious aspirations of adding to their Super Bowl ring collections, but they need to get back on track soon, and only one of them can do so in Week Nine.

Los Angeles has beaten the Buccaneers three times over the past two seasons, including a dramatic last-second win in the NFC Divisional Round last January. That history likely doesn't mean much to two teams looking inward to address their current woes. And their issues are similar: A dip in offensive production likely tied to departed players, an extreme difficulty getting a running game going, problems in the red zone and a recent inability to produce takeaways on defense.

Something has to give as two proud teams look to prove that they remain as capable of dominating a game as they have been over the last two seasons. After a week of preparation, here is what Sunday's clash of two recent champions comes down to:

4 Stats that Matter

· 9.5-136.3-1.0. That is the average stat line for Rams wideout Cooper Kupp in four career games against the Bucs, playoffs included. Kupp has caught at least nine passes in each of those four games, and his lowest yardage total in any contest against the Bucs is 96. Kupp is far and away the Rams' most reliable producer on offense, and merely holding him below his usual per-game average would be a big win for the Buccaneers' defense.

· 9-1/7-8. Tom Brady has thrown nine touchdown passes and just one interception through eight games, giving him the best TD-INT ratio among the 35 qualifying quarterbacks in the league. The Rams' Matthew Stafford has tossed seven touchdown passes and been picked off eight times in seven outings, making him one of just five NFL quarterbacks with more interceptions than TDs. The other four are Jameis Winston, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett.

· 11.8/10.2. The Buccaneers and Rams were two of the top eight scoring teams in the NFL in 2021, but both have seen their production on the scoreboard drop significantly in 2022. Tampa Bay's difference of 11.8 fewer points scored per game is the largest year-over-year decline in the NFL this season, and the Rams are third in that category at 10.2 fewer points per game.

· 17/40. The Buccaneers are mired in a four-game streak in which they have not created a single turnover. However, Tampa Bay has also committed only one turnover in that same span, and it was a muffed punt not a miscue on offense. The Buccaneers have only allowed 17 points off turnovers this season, which is the seventh-lowest total in the league. The Rams have allowed 40 points off turnovers, tied for the fifth most in the NFL.

3 Lineup Notes

Tampa Bay's secondary is likely to get a couple key contributors back in the mix in Week Nine. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis have practiced without limitations this week after missing three and two games, respectively, due to injuries. However, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was not cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol before week's end and will thus sit out a second straight game. Murphy-Bunting is one of the team's options to play in the slot, a role Winfield Jr. had been handling very well before his injury.

The Rams had a cringe-worthy moment last Sunday when star wideout Cooper Kupp had to be helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury on a reception with one minute left in a 17-point loss to San Francisco. However, the team was able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when tests revealed no structural damage the following day. Kupp steadily progressed to full participation in practice by Friday and was not given a game status designation on the final injury report.

Rookie lineman Luke Goedeke will miss another game due to the foot injury he suffered at Carolina in Week Seven, which means second-year man Nick Leverett will make his second career start. Goedeke and Leverett had been alternating at the left guard spot against the Panthers before the rookie's injury, as the latter had earned a chance to see if he could help a struggling offensive line. Right guard Shaq Mason missed some practice time this week due to an ankle injury and personal reasons, but he is expected to suit up on Sunday.

2 Challenges Presented by the Rams.

Tampa Bay's interior offensive linemen have faced a murderer's row of defensive tackles already, from Kenny Clark to Derrick Brown to Cameron Heyward. Things aren't going to get any easier in Week Nine, unfortunately, as future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald is coming to town. The NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020, Donald has had at least 11 sacks in each of the past five seasons and currently leads the Rams with 4.0 QB takedowns. His combination of a lightning-quick get-off at the snap and immense strength make him nearly impossible to contain by a single blocker for an entire game. Donald thus commands frequent double teams and therefore makes an impact even without getting to the quarterback by creating one-on-one opportunities for other L.A. pass rushers. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Donald is getting off the line at an average of 0.93 seconds after the snap, the third-best mark among all interior linemen, and he has been top five in that stat for seven years running. He is also a force against opposing ground games, racking up 27 run stuffs since the start of last season, tied for third in the NFL in that span.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has seen a dip in his production in 2022 after leading the team to a Super Bowl victory last year, as his current passer rating of 85.5 would be his lowest since 2013 if it doesn't improve. However, he has a history of prolific outings against the Buccaneers. His career passer rating of 105.1 against Tampa Bay is his second best against any team he has faced at least five times and he has averaged 275.7 passing yards and 2.3 touchdown passes in those games. Last season, Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, in a Week Three win over the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. When the two teams met again in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium, he ripped off another 366 yards and two touchdowns, again with no interceptions. After Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on a stunning 24-point second-half comeback to tie the postseason game at 27-27 with 42 seconds left in regulation, Stafford used the remaining time to hit Cooper Kupp on completions of 20 and 44 yards to set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal.

1 Key Thought from Cornerback Carlton Davis:

On the Bucs facing adversity and if they can turn things around: