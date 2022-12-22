Life Goals | S.S. Mailbag

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three games left to play in the 2022 regular season and a one-game lead over every other team in the NFC South. What is going to happen from here?

Obviously, it could be anything, given that none of the four teams in the division has yet to show that it can sustain a long winning streak. You will be hearing a lot of talk this week about the possibility of one team or another "running the table" over the last three weeks, but the four clubs in the NFC South have yet to generate a single three-game winning streak this season. The more likely outcome is chaos.

So what is best for the Buccaneers? Well, it's pretty simple. The Carolina Panthers visit Raymond James Stadium in Week 17, and that's the game that matters the most to the entire muddled division race.

According to FiveThirtyEight, if the Buccaneers win that game they will have a 98% chance of winning the division, no matter what else happens over the next three weeks. If the Buccaneers win that game and win either one of their other remaining games – at Arizona this Sunday and at Atlanta in Week 18 – they will clinch the division.

What if the Panthers win that game and complete the season sweep? Well, it ain't great. Based solely on that outcome, the Buccaneers' postseason odds drop from 73% to 40%. However, if the Buccaneers beat Arizona in Week 16 and Atlanta in Week 18, they move back up to a 76% chance of making the playoffs. In that scenario, all Tampa Bay needs is for Carolina to lose in Week 16 against Detroit or Week 18 at New Orleans.

This is probably the strangest ending to the NFC South race that there has been since the division was formed in 2002. The Panthers won the division with a 7-8-1 record in 2014, but all four teams were not in play down the stretch. With all four teams still in contention, we will almost certainly be treated to some drama over the next three weeks.

Now on to your questions.

Who is the most underrated player on the team this season?

I'd probably go with Jamel Dean.

The big contract that Carlton Davis got in the offseason, and surely would have gotten from some team if not the Buccaneers, was an indication that his reputation as one of the league's better corners had finally caught up with his level of play. I don't believe that has happened for Dean yet. Part of the problem is the relative lack of interceptions, which is the first stat anyone looks at for a cornerback. Davis didn't have a ton of those in his first couple seasons but he did get four in 2020 to lead a Super Bowl team. Dean has seven picks through (almost) four seasons so far, and no more than two in any single campaign (so far, he has two at the moment but is also sidelined by a toe injury).

Dean has arguably been the Bucs' best cornerback this season, but I don't think many fans outside of Tampa are aware of just how well he has played. Those who delve into more advanced statistics are starting to come around, but like Davis before him I think he has turned the corner without many people noticing just yet.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Dean has allowed 325 yards as the nearest defender this season, which ranks fourth among all NFL cornerbacks (minimum of 50 targets). The only three who have allowed fewer are Philadelphia's James Bradberry, the Saints' Alontae Taylor and the Browns' Greg Newsome. Dean has actually been quietly underrated for some time now. NGS also says that his 5.6 yards allowed per target is the lowest among all DBS (minimum of 150 targets) since 2019.

Fortunately for Dean, he's not going to be underrated for long. He's wrapping up his fourth season, and since he wasn't a first-round pick there is no fifth-year option for the Buccaneers to pick up. He's going to get a new contract somewhere (fingers crossed it's in Tampa), and when he inevitably gets paid like a top corner more people are going to realize that he is a top corner.

This may be a little odd, but I really want the Bucs to win the division, among many reasons, so I can get some "Back to back" division champs gear. As far as I can remember, we've never done that. With your website sources, Scott, can you see how many teams in the NFL have never won their division in consecutive years before?

Thanks for the great podcast as always and let's hope Bowles and Leftwich have a great revenge game against their former team and give us all a very Merry Christmas!

As you can see, I swiped this from the inbox for our Salty Dogs podcast (give it a listen, you might enjoy it!). I just happened to enjoy the question and I did the research to answer it, so I thought I'd share it with another audience of Buccaneer fans.

Sam is correct in that an NFC South championship would give the Buccaneers division titles in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, and that includes the franchise's time as part of the NFC Central. Depending upon how you define a certain thing – I'll get to that in a moment – there are either one or two other teams in the NFL that have never won consecutive division titles.

The team that definitely joins the Buccaneers on that list is Atlanta. The Falcons debuted in 1966 and didn't win a division title until 1980, when they were first in the NFC West, which used to make little geographical sense. They had a nice run from 2008 to 2012 but went second, second, first, second, first. They most recently won the NFC South in 2016. But not once have they gone back to back.

The other team that you could include on this list is Detroit. The NFL first started referring to "divisions" in 1967, when there were the Capitol and Century Divisions in the Eastern Conference and the Coastal and Central Divisions in the Western Conference. Those names are actually kind of fun, but when the NFL and AFL merged in 1970 they went fully to geographical division names, with the conferences as we know them now, each having Eastern, Central and Western Divisions. The names were all shortened when the league realigned in 2002 and added two more conferences; now they're known as East, West, North and South.

From 1950 to 1966, the NFL just split into Eastern and Western Conferences (the AFL used the word divisions from 1961 on). For some reason, the same setup from 1933 to 1949 used the word "division" before the change to "conference" in 1950. The NFL first split into two whatevers in 1933 after it spent its first 13 seasons in one big league. In 1926, the Louisville Colonels came in 22nd!

So here's the deal, since the NFL re-introduced the subcategory of "divisions" in 1967, the Detroit Lions have never won theirs in back to back seasons. The last time Detroit had two consecutive titles (actually three) was from 1952-54, when they won the Western Conference twice (and the league championship in 1953). So if you don't think that should count, the Lions are on the list, too.