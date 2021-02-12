Bucs Re-Sign C.J. Prosise, Add Two More to 2021 Roster

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still basking in the glory of their Super Bowl LV victory five days ago, but the work has necessarily begun on preparing for 2021. On Friday, the Buccaneers signed three more players to their 2021 roster after bringing back 11 former practice squad players on Tuesday.

The newest additions to the roster are running back C.J. Prosise, defensive lineman Sam Renner and center Donell Stanley. Prosise spent three weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad in January but Renner and Stanley are new to the team.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers on January 5, the 6-1, 225-pound Prosise played 10 games for the Houston Texans during the 2020 regular season. He was released by Houston on December 29. Prosise played his first four NFL seasons in Seattle after being drafted in the third round out of Notre Dame in 2016. Overall, he has played in 35 games with two starts and rushed 75 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 41 passes for 411 yards and one touchdown and seen some limited work as a kickoff returner.

Renner (6-4, 290) entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Rams last spring but was waived in early August and was not on an NFL roster as a rookie. He will find some familiar faces at Bucs headquarters, however, as he played his college ball at the University of Minnesota and was teammates with a pair of Tampa Bay's 2020 draft picks, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. and wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Renner played in 37 games for the Gophers, contributing 56 tackles, 5.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.