Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 7: DE Jason Pierre-Paul Practicing Fully Again and Washington Lists 13 Players

The defensive line traded one-for-one on defensive ends with Jason Pierre-Paul practicing fully but Vinny Curry being held out again entirely. Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury and played last week in Charlotte but missed the first practice of the week.

Meanwhile, Washington listed 13 players on their injury report, though only five were held out of practice entirely with two players practicing on a limited basis. Their secondary and offensive line seems to be hit the hardest. In fact, they placed two guards on IR this past week and signed two free agent guards, one of which will presumably start this weekend.