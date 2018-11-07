Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 7: DE Jason Pierre-Paul Practicing Fully Again and Washington Lists 13 Players

The defensive line traded one-for-one on defensive ends with Jason Pierre-Paul practicing fully but Vinny Curry being held out again entirely. Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury and played last week in Charlotte but missed the first practice of the week.
Meanwhile, Washington listed 13 players on their injury report, though only five were held out of practice entirely with two players practicing on a limited basis. Their secondary and offensive line seems to be hit the hardest. In fact, they placed two guards on IR this past week and signed two free agent guards, one of which will presumably start this weekend.
See below for the full injury report.
Tampa Bay
RB Peyton Barber (ankle) – Limited Participation
DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Did Not Participate
T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Did Not Participate
WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate
RB Ronald Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
DE Jason Pierre-Paul (ribs) – Full Participation
OL Evan Smith (hip) – Limited Participation
CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate
Washington
LB Ryan Anderson (knee) – Full Participation
RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) – Full Participation
WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Quinton Dunbar (shin) – Did Not Participate
CB Danny Johnson (forearm) – Full Participation
QB Colt McCoy (right thumb) – Full Participation
T Morgan Moses (knee) – Did Not Participate
S Montae Nichoison (hip) – Full Participation
RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder) – Limited Participation
TE Jordan Reed (back) – Limited Participation
CB Greg Stroman (hip) – Full Participation
RB Chris Thompson (rib) – Did Not Participate
T Trent Williams (thumb) – Did Not Participate