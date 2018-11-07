Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 7: DE Jason Pierre-Paul Practicing Fully Again and Washington Lists 13 Players

The Bucs trade defensive ends in the first injury report of Week 10, getting Pierre-Paul back in a full capacity while Curry sits out. Washington is hit hardest in secondary and offensive line.

Nov 07, 2018 at 04:18 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The defensive line traded one-for-one on defensive ends with Jason Pierre-Paul practicing fully but Vinny Curry being held out again entirely. Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury and played last week in Charlotte but missed the first practice of the week.

Meanwhile, Washington listed 13 players on their injury report, though only five were held out of practice entirely with two players practicing on a limited basis. Their secondary and offensive line seems to be hit the hardest. In fact, they placed two guards on IR this past week and signed two free agent guards, one of which will presumably start this weekend.

See below for the full injury report.

Tampa Bay

RB Peyton Barber (ankle) – Limited Participation

DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Did Not Participate

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (ribs) – Full Participation

OL Evan Smith (hip) – Limited Participation

CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate

Washington

LB Ryan Anderson (knee) – Full Participation

RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Quinton Dunbar (shin) – Did Not Participate

CB Danny Johnson (forearm) – Full Participation

QB Colt McCoy (right thumb) – Full Participation

T Morgan Moses (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Montae Nichoison (hip) – Full Participation

RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder) – Limited Participation

TE Jordan Reed (back) – Limited Participation

CB Greg Stroman (hip) – Full Participation

RB Chris Thompson (rib) – Did Not Participate

T Trent Williams (thumb) – Did Not Participate

