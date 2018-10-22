"That's a Hell of a Kick" | What the Browns Had to Say Following Their Loss to the Bucs

On if they were surprised by the Bucs' 59-yard game-winning field goal in overtime…

"Yes, I was. I said there was no way he'd make that. And he did. So they won." -Head Coach Hue Jackson

"Absolutely, I was very surprised that they lined up for that. I'm thinking if he doesn't make it, we're getting the ball at midfield, we have less than 20 yards until our kicker is in comfortable reaching distance at that. That's a great kick, you don't see that very often." -QB Baker Mayfield

"Yes, I didn't even think – I was looking for the punt and I see the kicker coming out. He just missed a [40-]yarder and there is no way he is about to make a 59-yarder. That is just the nature of the game and he just crushed the kick and I mean, he made a hell of a kick. You have to tip your hat to him. That's a hell of a kick." -CB Damarious Randall

"I always think there's a chance. You've got to go full tip just to make sure. It looked right, right, then kept on bending and then finally it went through the uprights." -DE Myles Garrett

On losing his challenge in the fourth quarter…

"I thought the guy caught the ball and the feet went down. In the scoring zone, you got to take that chance. Hopefully you get that overturned. I thought the guy caught the ball, came down, and then the ball got knocked out. Again, they won that one." -Hue Jackson

On his halftime message to the team…

"Let's play. Let's go play the way we can play. Let's go make the plays that are out there for us to make. Our guys did. They fought hard. They responded. I'm not concerned about that, I'm concerned about when we're in position to win games - winning them. That's the biggest thing." -Hue Jackson

On what happened on the fourth-down play at the goal line…

"They loaded up the box on a QB sneak. They did a good job stopping it. Can't say anything else." -Baker Mayfield

On why nothing got going in overtime…

"Missed one ball, the out-route to David (Njoku), they did a good job of jumping that one. That's one of those throws, you got to trust it and if you want it you got to throw it, you can't hesitate so I let it go but then you look back on it, they let (Damion) Ratley down in a corner route on the sideline. Comes down to those moments, you got to do the fundamentals right. That's one of those things, I can look back at it now and say yeah, Ratley's open but an out-route, it's a timing throw, you've got to let it go. It's frustrating but at the same time I can't think too much about it." -Baker Mayfield

On his fourth-down scramble that ended with a fumble forced by Lavonte David…