The Holidays with Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy Launches His Foundation & a Social Justice Visit | Bucs Community Impact Dec. 10

"That was awesome, it was an awesome turnout," Evans said. "Everyone came out to support. A lot of my teammates were there. Overall, it was just a fun time. Everybody just kept coming up to me saying this was a great event and we made a lot of money doing it to send some kids to college."

The next night, Evans and his wife, Ashli, visited the Children's Home Network, which is a residential shelter for neglected or abused children. Another pillar of Evans' Foundation is to help victims of domestic violence. He's involved in efforts both here in the Bay area and back in his home state of Texas. The Evans family brought dinner along with toys for Christmas for the children that live at the shelter. They spent time with the kids and played games. They also donated necessity items that the shelter is in need of year-round; things like shower curtains, sheets and toiletries. The Evans want to make sure children feel loved and cared for, especially around the holidays.

"We got to play basketball, a little bit of football with them," Evans said of the evening. "We opened toys, served them dinner, just tried to give them that hope, show some love and express some positivity."

The week was capped off with a surprise for a few Jr. Bucs football players who had made good grades in school. A group of 13 boys visited AdventHealth Training Center under the guise they were there for a tour of the facility. Little did they know, their favorite player had a ton of surprises in store, starting by getting in on a group photo to start the day. Evans then personally led them around the facility, showing them where he trains and even giving out signed football cards straight from his locker. Evans then took the boys out to the indoor facility where inflatables and games had been set up. It of course, turned into Evans launching deep passes in one-on-one drills with the boys and they couldn't have loved it any more.