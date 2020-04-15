Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

-Brady isn't done with pitching in to help in COVID-19 relief efforts. After he and his wife, Gisele, donated 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay and Brady participated in an online charity poker tournament that raised millions for Feeding America last weekend, Brady is now offering the chance of a lifetime as part of the 'All-In Challenge.' The charity drive was started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and counts celebrities like the Manning brothers, Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson as participants. The challenge is to provide an auction item that money can't buy and in Brady's case, he's going above and beyond in a big way.
Brady's offer, for which the starting bid is $50,000, includes tickets to Tampa Bay's home opener and dinner or a private workout with the TB12 Method founder. Oh, and you'll also go home with Brady's game-worn jersey (as in, his first as a Buccaneer) and his Under Armour cleats.
"I am all in for coronavirus relief, and I hope we can reach our goal of raising $100 million to support the front-line workers, the elderly, the children, through some great causes and some great charities like Feeding America along with other great ones in the community that are doing incredible work," Brady said in a video posted to social media.
Another part of the challenge includes nominating three other celebrities capable of contributing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For that, Brady tagged his wife, who is an internationally known super model and environmental activist, hip-hop artist and 6 God Drake and the NFL Commish himself in Roger Goodell.
May I suggest recording the 'Toosie Slide' with Drake himself as his donation? Actually, if Drake just wants to help me and my TikTok following out with that anyway, that would be great.
-According to a re-draft by Bleacher Report, the Bucs got three first-round picks out of their 2019 draft class.** While the article has the Bucs instead taking Jonah Williams with their fifth overall pick, they have Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean all going within the first round.
Despite the change in picks, White has worked out pretty well for the Buccaneers so far. After dealing with injury that limited him in the first half of the season, he took home Rookie of the Month honors in back-to-back months to end his first year. White complements veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David well in the middle and the two could very well be the best such duo in the league.
Murphy-Bunting was chosen by the Bucs in the second round and came as a surprise to many. His production at the next level followed suit. Murphy-Bunting got a lot of work right away, used all over the back end in both the nickel and outside corner position. Once he got his footing, Murphy-Bunting excelled in both and took on a lot of responsibility for a young player.
And as far as the re-draft goes, Murphy-Bunting feels just fine about where he ended up.
Dean wasn't taken by the Bucs until the third round but was thrust into a starting role when the team's starting outside corner Carlton Davis went down with an injury during pregame in Seattle last season. Dean was thrown out there against one of the best quarterbacks in the league as the Bucs took the Seahawks into overtime at CenturyLink Field. That game was a learning curve for Dean for sure, but it's one he bounced back from quickly. He ended the season with the second-most passes defensed of any player on the team and ranked top five in the league with 17, the most of any rookie.
