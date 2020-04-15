Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

Another part of the challenge includes nominating three other celebrities capable of contributing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For that, Brady tagged his wife, who is an internationally known super model and environmental activist, hip-hop artist and 6 God Drake and the NFL Commish himself in Roger Goodell.

May I suggest recording the 'Toosie Slide' with Drake himself as his donation? Actually, if Drake just wants to help me and my TikTok following out with that anyway, that would be great.

-According to a re-draft by Bleacher Report, the Bucs got three first-round picks out of their 2019 draft class.** While the article has the Bucs instead taking Jonah Williams with their fifth overall pick, they have Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean all going within the first round.

Despite the change in picks, White has worked out pretty well for the Buccaneers so far. After dealing with injury that limited him in the first half of the season, he took home Rookie of the Month honors in back-to-back months to end his first year. White complements veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David well in the middle and the two could very well be the best such duo in the league.

Murphy-Bunting was chosen by the Bucs in the second round and came as a surprise to many. His production at the next level followed suit. Murphy-Bunting got a lot of work right away, used all over the back end in both the nickel and outside corner position. Once he got his footing, Murphy-Bunting excelled in both and took on a lot of responsibility for a young player.