Tom Brady Joins Hall of Famers in 100-100 Club

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a 35-7 thrashing by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, absorbing their most lopsided loss of the season. Not much went right for the Buccaneers on the afternoon, with most of their would-be big moments erased by penalty and the defense unable to find an answer for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Head Coach Todd Bowles called it a " complete team effort," and not with the positive connotations that phrase usually carries.

"It's a team effort when we win," said Bowles. "It's a team effort when we lose and today was a complete team effort of losing, getting our asses kicked."

Still, over 60 minutes of football, that team produced some noteworthy moments in terms of career and season-long statistical achievements. That's what Data Crunch is about each week, so if you find that of interest, read on.

Given the depth and width of his accomplishments over 23 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady is usually the most likely of the Buccaneers' 53 players to achieve some new milestone. In Week 13, for instance, he broke the NFL record for most fourth-quarter comeback victories, snapping a tie he had been in with Peyton Manning. In Week 14, he joined Manning on another list that underscores just how long he has been dominating in the NFL.

Specifically, Brady became just the fifth quarterback in NFL annals to throw at least 100 touchdown passes for two different teams. Three of the other four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brady threw his 100th touchdown as a Buccaneer in the third quarter on Sunday, with his pass deflecting off intended target Chris Godwin into the grasp of Russell Gage for an eight-yard score.