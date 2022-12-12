Tom Brady Joins Hall of Famers in 100-100 Club

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a 35-7 thrashing by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, absorbing their most lopsided loss of the season. Not much went right for the Buccaneers on the afternoon, with most of their would-be big moments erased by penalty and the defense unable to find an answer for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Head Coach Todd Bowles called it a " complete team effort," and not with the positive connotations that phrase usually carries.
"It's a team effort when we win," said Bowles. "It's a team effort when we lose and today was a complete team effort of losing, getting our asses kicked."
Still, over 60 minutes of football, that team produced some noteworthy moments in terms of career and season-long statistical achievements. That's what Data Crunch is about each week, so if you find that of interest, read on.
Given the depth and width of his accomplishments over 23 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady is usually the most likely of the Buccaneers' 53 players to achieve some new milestone. In Week 13, for instance, he broke the NFL record for most fourth-quarter comeback victories, snapping a tie he had been in with Peyton Manning. In Week 14, he joined Manning on another list that underscores just how long he has been dominating in the NFL.
Specifically, Brady became just the fifth quarterback in NFL annals to throw at least 100 touchdown passes for two different teams. Three of the other four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brady threw his 100th touchdown as a Buccaneer in the third quarter on Sunday, with his pass deflecting off intended target Chris Godwin into the grasp of Russell Gage for an eight-yard score.
Quarterbacks with 100+ Touchdown Passes for Multiple Teams
|Quarterback
|Team #1
|TDs
|Team #2
|TDs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|541
|Buccaneers
|100
|Peyton Manning*
|Colts
|399
|Broncos
|140
|Carson Palmer
|Bengals
|154
|Cardinals
|105
|Fran Tarkenton*
|Vikings
|239
|Giants
|103
|Kurt Warner*
|Rams
|102
|Cardinals
|100
Brady became just the second Buccaneer quarterback to hit the 100-touchdown mark; Jameis Winston owns the team record with 121. Brady also continued his march up the franchise's all-time leaderboard in passing yards, improbably finishing his day on Sunday with the exact same number of yards that Josh Freeman posted for the team from 2009-13.
Most Career Passing Yards, Buccaneers
|Quarterback
|Seasons
|Yards
|Jameis Winston
|2015-19
|19,737
|Vinny Testaverde
|1987-92
|14,820
|Tom Brady
|2020-22
|13,534
|Josh Freeman
|2009-13
|13,534
|Trent Dilfer
|1994-99
|12,969
Brady completed 34 of those 55 passes, including five to running back Rachaad White and four to tight end Cade Otton. White and Otton remain atop the NFL's lists for most receptions by a rookie at their respective positions.
Most Receptions, Rookie Running Backs, 2022
|Running Back
|Teams
|Recs.
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|40
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|30
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|20
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|19
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|19
Most Receiving Yards, Rookie Running Backs, 2022
|Running Back
|Team
|Yards
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|242
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|218
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|167
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|165
|James Cook
|Bills
|160
White also leads all rookie backs in receiving yards while Otton ranks second among first-year tight ends.
Most Receptions, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022
|Tight End
|Team
|Recs.
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|36
|Greg Dulcich
|Broncos
|28
|Daniel Bellinger
|Giants
|24
|Isaiah Likely
|Ravens
|22
|Chigoziem Okwonko
|Titans
|21
Most Receptions, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022
|Tight End
|Team
|Yards
|Greg Dulcich
|Broncos
|361
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|337
|Chigoziem Okwonko
|Titans
|320
|Isaiah Likely
|Ravens
|236
|Jelani Woods
|Colts
|205
Wide receiver Chris Godwin led the team with 54 receiving yards on five grabs. That actually snapped his streak of nine straight games with at least six catches, but he now has caught at least five passes in 10 straight games, the longest such streak by any player in the NFL this season. The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill is the only other player with a streak of at least nine games with five or more catches this year, having done so from Week Four to Week 13.
Godwin's active streak of 10 straight games with five-plus receptions is the second longest in franchise history. He would need to do so in six more to break the record, which would involve it extending into the 2023 regular season.
Most Consecutive Games with Five-Plus Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Streak
|Dates
|Keyshawn Johnson
|15
|Dec. 18, 2000 - Dec. 16, 2001
|Chris Godwin
|10
|Oct. 2, 2022 - Dec. 11, 2022
|Keenan McCardell
|9
|Oct. 26, 2003 - Dec. 20, 2003
|Mike Evans
|7
|Dec. 18, 2017 - Sept. 30, 2018
|Joey Galloway
|7
|Sept. 25, 2005 - Nov. 13, 2005
Two players moved up the Buccaneers' all-time participation lists. Will Gholston surpassed Shelton Quarles for the ninth-most games played in team history, while Mike Evans moved past John Lynch into seventh on the chart for most games started.
Most Games Played, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Games
|Ronde Barber
|CB/S
|1997-2012
|241
|Derrick Brooks
|LB
|1995-2008
|224
|Dave Moore
|TE
|1992-2001; 04-06
|190
|Paul Gruber
|T
|1988-99
|183
|John Lynch
|S
|1993-2003
|164
|Lavonte David
|LB
|2012-22
|161
|Tony Mayberry
|C
|1990-99
|160
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|158
|William Gholston
|DT
|2013-22
|149
|Shelton Quarles
|LB
|1997-2006
|148
Most Games Started, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Games
|Ronde Barber
|CB/S
|1997-2012
|232
|Derrick Brooks
|LB
|1995-2008
|221
|Paul Gruber
|T
|1988-99
|183
|Lavonte David
|LB
|2012-22
|162
|Tony Mayberry
|C
|1990-99
|145
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|137
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|133
|John Lynch
|S
|1993-2003
|132
|Warren Sapp
|DT
|1995-2003
|130
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|2010-18
|123
Inside linebacker Lavonte David fell on the loose ball in the second quarter after outside linebacker Anthony Nelsonforced 49ers wide receiver to fumble. David owns the most opponent fumble recoveries in Buccaneers history.He also has the most by any player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2012
Most Opponent Fumbles Recovered, NFL, 2012-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|FRs
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|18
|J.J. Watt
|Texans/Cardinals
|15
|Fletcher Cox
|Eagles
|13
|Justin Houston
|Chiefs/Colts/Ravens
|13
|Chandler Jones
|Patriots/Cardinals/Raiders
|12
|Khalil Mack
|Raiders/Bears/Chargers
|12
|Julius Peppers
|Panthers/Bears/Packers
|12
**
Additional Notes:
- Tom Brady threw 55 passes in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, his second-highest single-game total of the season. For the third time this season, he finished a game without being sacked. Since Brady's arrival in 2020, the Buccaneers have held 14 opponents without a sack for an entire game, the most by any NFL team in that span. Brady's 55 dropbacks without a sack were the most for a Buccaneer quarterback since Brian Griese threw 67 passes and wasn't taken down in an overtime win over Chicago on September 21, 2008. That matches the most drop-backs by a Bucs quarterback without being sacked in a non-overtime game; Doug Williams also had 55 passes without being dropped against Minnesota on September 16, 1980. Offensive tackle Charley Hannah also threw a pass in that game for a team total of 56.
- Rookie wide receiver Deven Thompkins, making his NFL debut on Sunday, handled all of the Buccaneers' punt and kickoff return duties after being elevated from the practice squad for the game. Thompkins finished the day with two punt returns for 21 yards and five kickoff returns for 123 yards. He opened the second half of the game with a 54-yard kickoff return, the longest for the Buccaneers this season. In fact, it's the Bucs' longest kickoff return in more than 10 yards, since Arrelious Benn ran one back for 55 yards against the Giants on September 16, 2012.
- Running back Leonard Fournette led the Buccaneers on Sunday with six catches, picking up 33 yards. Fournette ranks third on the team in 2022 with 55 grabs. Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL with two running backs who have each caught at least 40 passes, as rookie Rachaad White is at 40 exactly after 13 games.