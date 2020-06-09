The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 41-50

43: RB Jerry Eckwood

The Buccaneers drafted Eckwood in 1979 to complement Bell and it worked immediately. Eckwood only played three seasons in Tampa (and in the NFL) but all three were almost equally and helpfully productive: 958 yards from scrimmage in 1979, 979 in 1980 and 864 in 1981. The 152.3 rushing yards per game the Bucs averaged in 1979 behind Bell and Eckwood remain the highest average the team has ever achieved in a season. There are a number of other fullbacks on the list, including Jameel Cook and William Howard, but none approached Eckwood's production. Bobby Rainey had a decent run in 43 a few years ago but his Buccaneer totals in 40 games essentially match one of Eckwood's seasons.

Level of Difficulty: 2.

Eckwood's short tenure is a concern but he didn't really have any serious competitors.

44: S Ivory Sully

For most Buccaneers fans, this is sure to be one of the most obscure names on the entire list from 1-99, but that's what you get in the mid-40s. Sully started 25 games for the Buccaneers with that number on his back in 1985 and 1986, and that is by far the most for any player in team history. In fact, the other 17 players who have been on a roster for a Buccaneers regular season game while wearing number 44 have combined for 31 starts. The current wearer, Dare Ogunbowale, could have a chance to take this away if he lasts for a few more years and maintains a relevant role. The Buccaneers traded for Sully after he had spent six seasons as a non-starter for the Rams and gave him a much bigger role.

Level of Difficulty: 6.

This was one of those numbers where it was hard to find a candidate to feel good about putting on a list of names that includes (or will soon include) the likes of Ronde Barber, Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, Lee Roy Selmon and Warren Sapp. Dallas Clark might be the most memorable name to put on the number for the Bucs but he was only in town for one year.

45: CB Jeris White

Yes, this spot is likely to belong to another Mr. White pretty soon, but we can't give it to Devin just yet after only one season. For now, it essentially comes down to Jeris White versus Wayne Haddix, and while Haddix had the higher peak with a Pro Bowl season in 1990 he otherwise only played in six more games as a Buccaneer. White had a longer tenure and by the end more production, having started 46 games over three seasons and intercepting 12 passes. White was the fourth member of that strong early secondary that included Mike Washington, Cedric Brown and Mark Cotney. Haddix is credited with 10 AV for his surprising seven-interception, three-touchdown season but White got his total up to 28 over his time in Tampa.

Level of Difficulty: 6.