Top Three Takeaways from Giants vs. Buccaneers

1. Kicking woes continue, but it wasn't all on Matt Gay.

Let me repeat: it wasn't all on Matt Gay and before you stop reading there, it's true. Head Coach Bruce Arians' message to the team included that it takes all three phases to win… and subsequently lose, a game. It was a sentiment echoed by quarterback Jameis Winston in his postgame press conference, too.

"We have a great team – that's why we have defense, that's why we have special teams, that's why we have offense," Winston said. "So, all three phases have to play together to win a football game. We have to do a better job of doing that, and we will."

Consider that the Bucs started the game hot, putting up 28 points in the first half behind three touchdowns by wide receiver Mike Evans. In the second half though, the offense completely stalled, opening the half with three consecutive punts. A field goal was all they'd muster in the last 30 minutes of the game. The dry spell came as the Giants' offense caught fire behind a sputtering defense. A Barkley-less Giants team required some adjustments in the second half and as a result, New York came storming back, scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives after halftime. Instead of defending against the run, they were now facing a pass-first team with a surprisingly decisive rookie Daniel Jones at the helm. The defense took back over from there for a bit once they got their legs back under them, forcing a fumble on a strip sack by Shaq Barrett, which was recovered by Tampa Bay in between two drives in which they forced the Giants to punt. Barrett proceeded to record four total sacks and two forced fumbles throughout the game, the bulk of it coming in the second half. It all seemed back in order until, with 1:16 left to play in the game, on fourth-down-and-five at the seven-yard line, Jones proved he was very much not the second coming of Eli Manning and ran the ball in himself, giving New York the go-ahead score and backing the Bucs against a wall.

The offense kicked into overdrive from there, with Winston completing a big first-down ball to Chris Godwin for 20 yards followed by a huge 44-yard pass to Mike Evans, setting up a manageable field goal. And this is where the kicking woes come into play. Kicker Matt Gay had missed two extra points on the Bucs' first two touchdowns. He was perfect on four field goals up until that point, though. With the clock winding down, the Bucs went about setting up a game-winning field goal. Arians then purposely took a delay of game penalty, to back the Bucs up five yards, making the kick a 34-yard attempt and therefore a little bit longer than the extra points Gay had missed earlier.

"I felt really good about it," Gay said of that last kick. "I went out there, still felt really good and took my steps, went through my whole process, got back there, had my line and just didn't hit it clean.

"I've got to make that every single time. Again, I've got to make my extra points as well – we're not in that situation if I put those first two through."

Obviously, Gay knows he needs to make that kick. He also knows the Bucs are still up one after the late score by Jones if he makes his extra points. However, when the team is up by 18 points at the half and your offense stalls and the defense blips, thereby squandering said lead, it's hard to pin it all on the leg of one guy.