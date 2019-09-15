Turning Point: Third-Down Stop Crucial for Bucs Chances

As I noted last week in the Bucs-49ers turning point analysis, the score that puts the winning team ahead for the last time is not necessarily going to be that moment. Last week, the turning point actually came shortly before that final lead change. In Charlotte on Thursday night, the Buccaneers' turning point came a full eight game minutes after the Bucs took their last lead on Peyton Barber's 16-yard, third-quarter touchdown.

The biggest play of the game was Vernon Hargreaves' fourth-and-one stop of Christian McCaffrey at the Buccaneers' two-yard line with 1:22 left in regulation. I'm not going to try to change anyone's mind on that. The game was very much in doubt at that moment, and had McCaffrey picked up the first down or even scored, the Buccaneers surely would have swung heavily to underdog status.

But the win probability chart still had the Buccaneers favored to win before McCaffrey took that last direct snap, faked a reverse and tried to get around the left end. Yes, their win probability essentially shot to 100% after the play, but it wasn't technically a reversal of fortune.

Rather, that was the work of defensive linemen Beau Allen and Will Gholston about 11 game minutes earlier. After Barber was trapped in the end zone for a safety to make it a three-point game with 13:21 left in the fourth quarter, the Bucs had to free-kick it back to Carolina, and the Panthers started their next drive at their own 46. The combination of the two-point safety and the great field position pushed the win probability percentage across the line in Carolina's favor. It was at 50.7% against the Bucs when McCaffrey ran over left guard for four yards to the Bucs' 45-yard line. That put Carolina into a third-and-one and Offensive Coordinator Norv Turner sent in a jumbo package with a sixth offensive lineman as an eligible player.

There was no subterfuge to the play. Cam Newton handed the ball to McCaffrey who tried to follow his big men over right guard for the necessary yard. Instead, Allen and Gholston stood strong and McCaffrey got nothing. Carolina chose to go for it on fourth-and-one but Newton was pressured into a quick throw and he missed Curtis Samuel downfield.

Bucs Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles was ready for Turner's third-and-one gambit.

"They went to a jumbo package, brought in an extra offensive lineman," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Todd had a really good plan for that, got everybody lined up and guys executed the defense extremely well."

The Panthers didn't have the win probability edge for long. When Allen and Gholston teamed up for their big stop, the chart swung right back in the Bucs' favor, at 54.7%. There were still many tense moments ahead, and the game could have flipped one more time, or even multiple times. But in retrospect, this was the point at which the visiting became the favorites.

I cheated just a tiny bit on this one, as there was an extremely brief moment just a minute later when Carolina got just over 50%. But it wasn't really a turning point. The sack of Jameis Winston by Jermaine Carter and Mario Addison caused a small flip in the chart, but all it took to swing it back in the Bucs' favor was a four-yard pass to Godwin on the next play. Even another sack on third down and a punt didn't turn the Panthers back into favorites.