Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Twitter Reacts to Rob Gronkowski Retirement

View the top tweets from the sports world after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

Jun 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Gronk Tweets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Related Content

news

Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

With the punting baton likely passing to fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda, the Buccaneers have released veteran punter Bradley Pinion after three seasons with the team

news

Buccaneers Announce Additional End Zone Seating in Newly Created Krewe's Nest

news

Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

After 11 brilliant seasons, including the last two with the Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski will hang up his cleats after winning four Super Bowl rings and recording more than 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns, playoffs included

news

2022 Opponent Review: Green Bay Packers

The Packers clinched the NFC North title for the 8th time over the previous 11 seasons in 2021 but saw their 13-4 season end abruptly following a disappointing loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff. How are they looking for 2022?

Advertising