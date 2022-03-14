Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady Returning for 23rd NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stunned the sports world Sunday evening when he announced he was returning for his 23rd NFL season. 

Mar 13, 2022 at 08:00 PM
