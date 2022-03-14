Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady Returning for 23rd NFL Season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stunned the sports world Sunday evening when he announced he was returning for his 23rd NFL season.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
2013: Lose playoff game 2014: Win Super Bowl 2015: Lose playoff game 2016: Win Super Bowl 2017: Lose playoff game 2018: Win Super Bowl 2019: Lose playoff game 2020: Win Super Bowl 2021: Lose playoff game
