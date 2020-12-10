Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Sits

The Buccaneers got some mixed news on Thursday, returning guys like inside linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin to practice. But wide receiver Mike Evans, who was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring, sat out entirely in the third practice of the week. Evans has been playing through a lingering hamstring injury for much of the season and even Head Coach Bruce Arians admitted that he's been fighting through pain this week during his media availability. Evans hasn't missed a game this season, though.