Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Sits

The Buccaneers got some mixed news on Thursday, returning guys like inside linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin to practice. But wide receiver Mike Evans, who was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring, sat out entirely in the third practice of the week. Evans has been playing through a lingering hamstring injury for much of the season and even Head Coach Bruce Arians admitted that he's been fighting through pain this week during his media availability. Evans hasn't missed a game this season, though.
Godwin practiced in a limited capacity after having pins removed from his broken finger this week. Arians said on Wednesday that the earliest they would have Godwin catching passes would be Friday. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon was also upgraded for Thursday – participating in a limited capacity as well.
The only change for the Vikings was tight end Irv Smith Jr. returning to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday with a back injury.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Full Participation
- CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation
- NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Limited Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
- T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Limited Participation
Vikings
- C Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) – Limited Participation
- G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) – Limited Participation
- CB Jeff Gladney (calf) – Limited Participation
- C Brett Jones (neck) – Full Participation
- LB Eric Kendricks (calf) – Did Not Participate
- RB Alexander Mattison (illness) – Did Not Participate
- TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) – Did Not Participate
- TE Irv Smith Jr. (back) – Limited Participation
- TE Riley Rieff (ankle) – Limited Participation
- DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) – Limited Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day