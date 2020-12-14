Tom Brady Hits 30…Again

Brady's 48-yard touchdown pass to Miller in the second quarter stands as the Buccaneers' longest score through the air this year. As both Miller and Head Coach Bruce Arians described it after the game, the second-year receiver was at least Brady's third read on the play, but he had time to go through his progression because he received outstanding protection from his offensive line. That was true all afternoon, as Sunday marked the fifth time this season that Brady has not been sacked in a game. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers have recorded more games without a sack allowed this season.