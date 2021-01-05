Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers held a walk-through on Tuesday in their first day of prep for Saturday night's Wild Card game against the Football Team in Washington. After a scary-looking injury to wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter of last Sunday's regular season finale, the Bucs got good news that it was just a hyperextension of his knee and there was no structural damage. As such, Evans was a full participant in the half-speed practice. Cornerback Carlton Davis was, too.

Head Coach Bruce Arians cautioned that had the practice been at full speed, neither player would have participated but as of right now they are crossing their fingers that both will be ready to go come this weekend.

Washington also held a walk-through practice and listed a total of seven players on their estimated practice report. Among those players is quarterback Alex Smith, who is continuing to work through a calf injury.

Below is an estimation of practice statuses if each team had practiced in a full capacity.

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Football Team