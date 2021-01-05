Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers held a walk-through on Tuesday in their first day of prep for Saturday night's Wild Card game against the Football Team in Washington. After a scary-looking injury to wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter of last Sunday's regular season finale, the Bucs got good news that it was just a hyperextension of his knee and there was no structural damage. As such, Evans was a full participant in the half-speed practice. Cornerback Carlton Davis was, too.
Head Coach Bruce Arians cautioned that had the practice been at full speed, neither player would have participated but as of right now they are crossing their fingers that both will be ready to go come this weekend.
Washington also held a walk-through practice and listed a total of seven players on their estimated practice report. Among those players is quarterback Alex Smith, who is continuing to work through a calf injury.
Below is an estimation of practice statuses if each team had practiced in a full capacity.
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate
- RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
- RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
Football Team
- DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- LB Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) – Did Not Participate
- RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – Did Not Participate
- WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) – Limited Participation
- G Brandon Scherff (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- QB Alex Smith (calf) – Did Not Participate