Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.

Nov 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers will play their last scheduled primetime game this Monday night as they host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. The last Monday night contest the Buccaneers were a part of saw them go into MetLife Stadium and come out with a win over the New York Giants.

But their last primetime matchup at home just two weeks ago didn't go the way they wanted it to, falling to the division-rival New Orleans Saints under the new red stadium lights – which are still very cool, by the way.

Tampa Bay bounced back in a big way last week and saw their offense explode for 46 points and 544 total yards. They'll be going against a stingy second-ranked Rams defense this week, though. So how do the experts envision that panning out? See below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Rams

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – (split)

