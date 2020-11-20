Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will play their last scheduled primetime game this Monday night as they host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. The last Monday night contest the Buccaneers were a part of saw them go into MetLife Stadium and come out with a win over the New York Giants.

But their last primetime matchup at home just two weeks ago didn't go the way they wanted it to, falling to the division-rival New Orleans Saints under the new red stadium lights – which are still very cool, by the way.