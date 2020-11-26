Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?

Nov 26, 2020
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Tampa Bay may not be on primetime again, but they'll be playing the 4 o'clock time slot against the defending Super Bowl Champions so there will be plenty of eyes on them anyway.

It's a game that has been circled since the schedule came out in what will likely be the Bucs' greatest test this season. Kansas City hasn't slowed down since winning Super Bowl LIV and have cruised to a 9-1 record so far this season.

It'll be a clash of the quarterback titans, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady owning the numbers one and two spots, respectively, in career winning percentage among active quarterbacks with more than 40 starts. This matchup will be the first time since the NFL/AFL merger that the top-two quarterbacks in career-win percentage will face off.

It's also the 16th time the two most recent Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will play each other. The more-recent Super Bowl winner has won 11 of the previous 15 matchups, according to NFL research.

So how does that bode for Brady and the Buccaneers in terms of the experts' picks? Not well, apparently. See below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Chiefs

ESPN.com, Consensus – Chiefs (unanimous)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Chiefs

USA Today, Consensus – Chiefs (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus – Chiefs (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Chiefs (unanimous)

